Swizz Beatz & Timbaland To Be Honored At 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland will receive the Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards when the ceremony airs on Tuesday, October 10. LL COOL J, founder of Rock The Bells, will present them with the award. Fat Joe is set to serve as the host for the evening, marking his second straight year doing so.

Additionally, there will be a 30th Anniversary celebration in honor of Jermaine Durpi’s So So Def label. Its members Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow, Da Brat, and Dem Franchise Boyz will all perform for it. Other performers throughout the night will include Offset, DaBaby, Fivio Foreign, GloRilla, and Sexxy Red.

The award for Swizz Beatz and Timbaland comes as they continue to prepare for a third season of Verzuz. Timbaland recently confirmed in an interview with AllHipHop that season 3 will kick off by the end of 2023. “Verzuz is still a baby,” he told the outlet in September. “It was something that was built in the pandemic that’s now a household name. Look how you saying it. Now we back open. To make it have the longevity that we need it to have, we have to reorganize the ship.”

He continued: “I believe that we’re gonna drop some good ones before the end of the year. We’re trying to get at least one good one before the end of the year to recalibrate what Verzuz is going to be in the future.” As far as other awards at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, Marley Marl will receive the I Am Hip Hop Award, and LL COOL J and Rakim will team up for a performance in his honor. The BET Hip Hop Awards ceremony will air at 9:00 PM, ET on October 10. Be on the lookout for further updates on the show on HotNewHipHop.

