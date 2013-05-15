rock the bells
- Music"Shook Ones, Pt. II" By Mobb Deep Is The Best-Ever Beat, Rock The Bells ProclaimsThis writer can't help but agree. Do you think it's better than "Still D.R.E.," "Flava In Ya Ear," and the rest of RTB's top 50 list?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNas Reflects On Making "Hip Hop Is Dead" In Excerpt From "The Streets Win"Nas shares the advice he would give his younger self in an excerpt from LL COOL J's new book.By Cole Blake
- MusicSwizz Beatz & Timbaland To Be Honored At 2023 BET Hip Hop AwardsLL COOL J will be presenting Swizz Beatz and Timbaland with an award at the BET Hip Hop Awards.By Cole Blake
- MusicLL Cool J Announces Rock The Bells 2023 FestivalLL Cool J's Rock The Bells Festival is back again.By Cole Blake
- MusicRock The Bells Announces Lineup For First-Ever Hip-Hop CruiseRick Ross, Ghostface Killah, MC Lyte, Just Blaze, Lil Jon, and more will hit the high seas this November.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLL Cool J Reveals Rock The Bells Festival Lineup: Ice Cube, Fat Joe, Lil’ Kim, & MoreLL Cool J is bringing some of the biggest legends in hip hop to his Rock the Bells festival.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureEminem Was “Honoured” To Perform With LL Cool J At His Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame InductionEminem also shared that 16-year-old him is “so proud” of the special moment.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLL Cool J Expands Classic Hip Hop "Rock The Bells" Brand With $8Mil Investment"Rock the Bells" is expanding its content & hopes to continue educating the masses about the foundation of Hip Hop as a sound & culture.By Erika Marie
- MusicEminem Applauds Biz Markie's #GodzillaChallenge EffortEminem praised Biz Markie for taking on the #GodzillaChallenge, but reminded him that the contest is for amateurs only.By Lynn S.
- MusicEminem & Dr. Dre Rep LL Cool J With Fly "Rock The Bells" AttireReal recognize real. By Mitch Findlay
- StreetwearLL Cool J Reps For Rap's Golden Era With "Rock The Bells" CollectionHonoring one of the most classic rap records in Hip-Hop history.By Keenan Higgins
- Hip-Hop HistorySnoop Dogg Dubs LL Cool J The GOAT: "He's Why I'm Still Here"Happy birthday, LL Cool J!By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLL Cool J & Dr. Dre Trade Stories In Wide-Ranging "Rock The Bells" TalkTwo of hip-hop's most respected icons chop it up. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLL Cool J Scores Victory In Court In "Rock The Bells" LawsuitThe rapper previously sued a promotions company for using his signature phrase.By Erika Marie
- MusicLL Cool J Sues "Rock The Bells" Festival Promoter Over Name Use: ReportLL Cool J accuses the company of ripping off the name of his hit record for their festival.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentLL Cool J Shares Preview Of Eminem Interview For Rock The Bells Radio: ListenTwo G.O.A.T.s, One Interview. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsRock The Bells Cancels New York & Washington, D.C. Shows Due To Low Ticket Sales [Update: Guerilla Union Founder Confirms 2014 Return]Rock The Bells hip-hop festival has had to cancel the remaining show dates in both New York and Washington, D.C.By Rose Lilah
- NewsKid Cudi Says Rock The Bells "Fell Off" Because Rap Shows "Aren't Exciting"Kid Cudi speaks about the lack of positivity in rap shows, and why they are failing to connect with audiences.By Trevor Smith
- NewsRock The Bells 2013 Lineup Announced [Update: Joey Bada$$, A$AP Mob, Logic & More Added To Lineup]The lineup for 2013 Rock The Bells music festival has been revealed.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsOl' Dirty Bastard's Widow Issues Cease & Desist Letter To Rock The Bells Organizers [Update: Icelene Explains Her Issue With Rock The Bells]Ol' Dirty Bastard's widow is not happy with Rock The Bells' line-up, which includes a virtual performance by ODB.By Rose Lilah
- NewsEazy-E & ODB's Families Approve Of Rappers' Holograms Being Used At Rock The BellsEazy-E and Ol Dirty Bastard's families gave their blessings to feature hologram versions of the late rappers at Rock The Bells. By Trevor Smith