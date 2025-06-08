Lil Wayne Kicks Off The Carter VI Tour With LL Cool J Joining Him On Stage For "Bells" Performance

LL COOL J performs during The F.O.R.C.E. Live at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.
Lil Wayne flips the LL Cool J's classic, "Rock The Bells," for his breakout The Carter VI track "Bells." U2's Bono is also a feature.

Lil Wayne took it back to the 80s to kick off the anticipated The Carter VI tour. To help perform the album's breakout song ,"Bells," Weezy brings out the legendary LL Cool J to perform his original song, "Rock The Bells," for Madison Square Garden.

The arena would roar as LL surprised the crowd. The two legends would exchange verses to their versions of the classic track. James has transformed the classic into a brand that includes festival and media outlet.

Lil Wayne's tour spans major cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Toronto. Tyga and Belly Gang Kushginton will appear throughout.

Lil Wayne & LL Cool J

Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter VI sparked a wave of disappointment across media platforms following its release on June 6. Anticipation had built for years, with fans and critics expecting a return to form from one of rap’s most influential voices. Instead, many outlets and online commentators expressed frustration over what they viewed as an underwhelming effort.

Critics pointed to inconsistent production, lackluster lyricism, and a bloated tracklist as key issues. Some reviews described the project as unfocused and lacking the energy that defined earlier entries in the Carter series. Despite high-profile features from 2 Chainz, Kodak Black, and Bono, the collaborations were seen as disjointed rather than dynamic.

Social media users were especially harsh. Viral tweets labeled the album “a legacy killer” and questioned how it cleared release. Others defended Wayne, attributing the album’s flaws to creative risk-taking rather than artistic decline.

Not all feedback was negative. A few praised Wayne’s willingness to experiment and open up emotionally, but such voices were in the minority. For many, Tha Carter VI felt like a missed opportunity—an uneven chapter in a storied discography.

While the new album may find its audience in time, initial reactions suggest it’s far from the triumphant comeback fans had hoped for.

