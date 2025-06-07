News
Music
Lil Wayne Kicks Off The Carter VI Tour With LL Cool J Joining Him On Stage For "Bells" Performance
Lil Wayne flips the LL Cool J's classic, "Rock The Bells," for his breakout The Carter VI track "Bells." U2's Bono is also a feature.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
5 mins ago