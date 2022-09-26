LL Cool J
- MusicRappers Who Own Their MastersOne of the greatest business moves artists and rappers can make is owning their masters. Here's a list of rappers who have been shrewd enough to gain ownership of their masters. By Angelique Garr
- Pop CultureMethod Man & LL Cool J Spark Debate Among Thirsty FansMounting questions about which of the two MCs is better looking has some social media users struggling to choose.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCardi B And LL Cool J Added To Already Stacked "New Year's Rockin' Eve" LineupThe impressive lineup of performers got even more impressive. By Lavender Alexandria
- TV"In The House" Stars: Where Are They Now?The cast of the popular 90s sitcom have e joyed varying degrees of success since the show’s end.By Demi Phillips
- MusicWhat Is LL Cool J's Best-Selling Album?Explore the lasting impact of LL Cool J's album that redefined hip-hop with its powerful lyrics and innovative sound.By Rain Adams
- MusicLL Cool J's "Mama Said Knock You Out" LP Turns 33LL Cool J ushered in the '90s with a timeless album.By Demi Phillips
- MusicRakim & LL Cool J Honor Marley Marl At BET Hip Hop AwardsThey performed "Paid In Full," "Mr Good Bar," and more.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicLL Cool J Sends Common Special Gift Box: "It's An Honor"The Chicago rapper joined the rap pioneer for a few stops on his current tour.
By Alexis Oatman
- MusicLL Cool J Says Older Rappers Wanting To Retire Are "Insecure"The rap pioneer thinks that it's based in "insecurity." By Alexis Oatman
- Pop CultureQuestlove Gets FOMO From Eminem & LL Cool J Linking UpQuest was hoping to see Slim Shady at his Detroit performance with LL Cool J earlier this month.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicWhen Was Hip Hop Created?Learn about the origins and global impact of Hip Hop, a cultural movement born in the South Bronx in the 1970s that continues to resonate.By Jake Skudder
- TVLL Cool J Makes Surprise Appearance On "NCIS: Hawaii"The rapper and actor spent ten years on "NCIS: Los Angeles" before crossing over.By Noah Grant
- MusicLL Cool J Speaks On The Benefits Of Owning His MastersLL Cool J has made bank from owning the rights to his own music.By Ben Mock
- MusicLL Cool J Laughed At Jay-Z's Old RapsImagine laughing at Hov? By James Jones
- TVLL Cool J's Best Acting RolesLL Cool J has proved he can last in Hollywood with his TV and movie roles. Which one of his is your favorite?By Brandon Simmons
- Pop CultureLL Cool J Uses Cardi B Lyric To Describe Spicy Wings On "Hot Ones"Can you guess which "WAP" line LL used?By Erika Marie
- MusicLL Cool J Backtracks After Claiming He's Shelving Q-Tip-Produced AlbumLL Cool J seemingly trolled fans after he said he wasn't going to drop his upcoming album with Q-Tip. By Aron A.
- GramMan Claims To Be LL Cool J's "Hidden" Biological SonA man by the name of LoveBenJi claims that he's the "hidden" biological son of LL Cool J. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureIce Cube Explains Declining "Verzuz" With LL Cool J & ScarfaceThe L.A. native has his own concept for the face-off.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureDJ Akademiks Is Willing To Sit Down With LL Cool J, T.I.His recent antics have put him in the hot seat, including calling our Hip Hop pioneers "dusty."By Erika Marie