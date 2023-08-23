LL Cool J Sends Common Special Gift Box: “It’s An Honor”

LL Cool J has been know to embrace the artists under him. His generosity extends far beyond music. The rapper recently blessed Common with a limited edition gift box. In a video posted to his Instagram on Monday (August 21), the Chicago native is visibly overjoyed as he unboxes the package. The box contained a few luxury cigars, trinkets, as well a gold chain. The custom-made jewelry is from LL Cool J’s wife, Simone Smith.

“Shoutout to LL and Simone, thank y’all,” he said in the video. “I appreciate being on the F.O.R.C.E Tour — it’s a[n] honor. LL, you one of the greatest, man, for real. One of the reasons I do what I do. He added in the caption: “Thank you @llcoolj for this gift. But also, thank you for sharing your talents with us. You are one of them 1’s.”

LL Cool J Gives The Best Gifts

Common isn’t the only one to bear witness to LL’s generosity. While appearing on LL’s episode of Paramount’s Behind The Music, Eminem shared his own story about the rap pioneer. He was also gifted a custom-made chain by the rapper/actor. “Since I was a little kid I always wanted a chain,” Em explains, speaking on LL Cool J’s iconic gold chain worn in the “I’m Bad” video. “I was recording with Rick Rubin, and I was like, ‘Yo, can you ask LL where he got his chains from?’ So he had these made and sent them to me.”

In other related news, LL Cool J recently shared his thoughts about older rappers considering retirement. During a recent appearance on Sway’s Universe, the iconic pioneer shared his thoughts on ageism in rap. Furthermore, he believes that music artists don’t have to flirt with retirement in the same way athletes do. “Hip Hop is not a sport,” he began. “It’s like playing guitar or the horn…” He continued: “So I don’t have to stop doing what I do and stop recording at 34.” LL added, “I hear artists all the time flirting with retirement, and that’s really insecurity. Because they don’t know whether or not they’re gonna be able to continue on in their careers.”

