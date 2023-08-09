LL Cool J Explains Why Album With 50 Cent Never Came Out

LL Cool J recently opened up about the reasoning behind him shelving his collaborative album with 50 Cent. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, the rap legend sat down with the crew and explained that while he enjoyed the experience, it didn’t quite feel like him. LL Cool J mentioned that they had all the necessary components, but they were lacking that special something. “I just wanted to try something different..maybe we collaborate [or] write together, [but] it didn’t work,” he said.

On the other hand, while the album didn’t work out, the G-Unit founder still lent a hand on the rapper’s 2002 hit “Paradise” featuring Amerie. He also addressed that while 50 Cent wrote the chorus for Amerie, he had no involvement in creating his rhymes. During the remainder of the interview, the rapper mentioned potential collaborations with Ice Cube and others. The West Coast rapper was rumored to have written for him in the past, but he quickly dispelled those claims.

LL Cool J Said The Music “Didn’t Feel Like Him”

LL Cool J has been a significant figure in Hip Hop for almost 40 years and deserves recognition for his contributions. And he recently got just that — in partnership with Universal Music, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) released 80,000 new metro cards inspired by the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop. Metro cards will feature the images of LL Cool J, Rakim, Cam’ron, and the late Pop Smoke. The initiative is part of the company’s “Hip Hop At 50 – Honoring 50 Years of Hip Hop: A Legacy of Rhythm, Revolution, and Soul” campaign.

In other related news, the rapper recently addressed rumors of a reported beef between him and the late Biggie. While appearing on Sway in the Morning, LL Cool J cleared up some ongoing speculation regarding journalist Bonsu Thompson’s theory that The Notorious B.I.G. dissed him on his 1994 Ready to Die track, “Who Shot Ya?” The rapper, however, denies this. According to him, he even tagged along with Biggie when he wrote the iconic track. “I need him to stick to his day job, and if that is his day job, he might wanna reassess that sh*t,” he jokingly said of Thompon.

