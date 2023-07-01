LL Cool J Tells Miranda Lambert To Let Fans Be Free Amid Concert Selfie Debate

If you’ve stayed up to date on pop culture news these days, you might’ve heard about the Miranda Lambert drama. Moreover, the country superstar performed at a concert and expressed frustration when she saw a group of girls taking selfies instead of watching the show. “I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” Lambert said onstage. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song, it’s pissing me off a little bit. Sorry, I don’t like it at all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

While many saw this as an overreaction, some alleged context for what actually went down paints a clearer picture. Apparently, the scolded group in question comprised of six females who had their backs to Miranda Lambert and blocked the nearby crowd’s view with their camera flashes. Regardless of your take on this, each artist has their own view on this matter- and many would say that Lambert didn’t handle this in the best way. One of those is hip-hop legend LL Cool J, who’s embarking on a tour of his own soon, and he’s clear on how he’ll treat fans in the audience.

LL Cool J On SiriusXM’s Rock The Bells Radio

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 05: LL Cool J speaks during ‘Salute The Sample’ on SiriusXM’s Rock The Bells Radio at SiriusXM Studios on May 05, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Furthermore, during an appearance on the Mercedes in the Morning radio show, the New York MC answered a question on whether he’d do the same in Miranda Lambert’s shoes. “No,” LL Cool J answered with a laugh. “Miranda, get over it, baby. They’re fans. It’s fans. I can’t speak for her. I’m not gonna judge her. I have nothing unkind to say about her. I wish her the best. She has the right to her feelings. But to me, I let the fans be the fans and do what they want to do.”

Meanwhile, LL has fans incredibly excited with his new album right around the corner, which should be quite the moment. Of course, he can’t predict exactly how calm and accepting he’ll be of fans in every hypothetical concert scenario. Still, he seems quite excited to engage with them on the road, and hopefully they respect him like Lambert deserves and pay him their undivided attention. After all, concert tickets aren’t cheap. For more news and the latest updates on LL Cool J, check back in with HNHH.

