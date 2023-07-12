LL Cool J has announced the rescheduled dates for his highly anticipated F.O.R.C.E. Tour, which is now set to kick off this fall. The rapper will be bringing The Roots, DJ Z-Trip, and DJ Jazzy Jeff along for the ride, as well as numerous other special guests.

Those special guests include Queen Latifah, Salt-N-Pepa, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Common, De La Soul, Doug E. Fresh & Slick Rick, Goodie Mob, Ice-T, Jadakiss, Juvenile, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Rakim, Rick Ross and more.

LL Cool J’s 65th Grammys Performance

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: LL Cool J performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The rescheduled dates come after LL Cool J postponed his tour to ensure he could give fans an “unforgettable” show. “I have to give my fans an experience that is unforgettable,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “I want to make sure everything is done right, and in order to do that, I had to change some things up.” The original schedule would’ve had the tour start on June 25 at Boston’s TD Garden before wrapping up in Los Angeles on September 3.

As for what fans can expect from the shows, Questlove compared it to the star-studded Hip-Hop 50th anniversary Grammys performance. “I’m not trying to reinvent the wheel,” Questlove said on Instagram Live back in April. “But, I’m also trying to give people something that they’ve never seen before…the way we’re formatting the show, it’s going to be like the Grammys performance on steroids.” Check out the full list of rescheduled dates for the F.O.R.C.E. Tour below.

The F.O.R.C.E. Tour Schedule

AUGUST 2023

11 – Baltimore, MD

12 – Cleveland, OH

13 – Chicago, IL

18 – Detroit, MI

19 – Toronto, ON

21 – Atlanta, GA

22 – Memphis, TN

24 – Forth Worth, TX

25 – Houston, TX

27 – Albuquerque, NM

29 – Denver, CO SEPTEMBER 2023

1 – San Francisco, CA

2 – Las Vegas, NV

3 – Los Angeles, CA

9 – Charlotte, NC

10 – Raleigh, NC OCTOBER 2023

15 – Washington, D.C. NOVEMBER 2023

19 – Boston, MA

