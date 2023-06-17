LL Cool J has postponed a number of his upcoming F.O.R.C.E tour dates. However, the nature of their postponement has left fans confused, as some of the shows are listed elsewhere as having been canceled entirely.

“I have to give my fans an experience that is unforgettable,” he wrote on Instagram, Friday. “I want to make sure everything is done right, and in order to do that, I had to change some things up. The updated tour dates are now live. Link in Bio to check it out. I’ll see you there. More to come.”

LL Cool J In Concert

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: LL Cool J performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio. Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Despite LL Cool J saying that the updated dates are live, many fans noted that they were seeing their local shows as having been canceled entirely. “Yea but Barclays ain’t saying rescheduled they saying it’s straight up canceled…,” one fan wrote. LL Cool J was slated to perform at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on June 27. Another fan joked: “I took off work. I brought an outfit. I’m going to need you in the couch for the next few days until I get over this. (And you look real ready to me…ok you can come to bed, but stay on your side…just tonight) love you too.”

Not all fan responses were so negative. “Damn I had Tix to the Brooklyn show on 6/27 and it’s canceled with no make up date,” wrote one more supportive fan. “I wish it was rescheduled and my seats would be good for new date. Very disappointed but I understand if it ain’t right you don’t wanna half step, everything gotta be on point.”

The F.O.R.C.E Live tour will see LL Cool J traveling alongside The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip for the performances. Other guests along the way include Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Ross, Queen Latifah, Big Boi, De La Soul, Jadakiss, Method Man, Redman, Rakim, Common, and more.

