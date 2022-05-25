postponed
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures" Release Pushed Back AgainFans are going to have to wait even longer for Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's new album.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake & J. Cole Postpone "It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As the What?" DatesFans will have to wait a bit longer to see Drake and J. Cole take the stage together.By Cole Blake
- MusicPlayboi Carti's "Antagonist Tour" Dates Seemingly PostponedPlayboi Carti has removed all tour dates from his website.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTravis Scott Postpones Chicago Show Hours Before Showtime, Blames Travel Delays"To my people in Chicago I was so ready to go crazyyyy," Travis Scott says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYoung Thug's YSL Trial Postponed To 2024 After Co-Defendant StabbingYoung Thug received some disappointing news in court on Tuesday.By Cole Blake
- MusicLauryn Hill Postpones "Miseducation" Tour Amid "Serious Vocal Strain"The rest of Lauryn Hill's tour will continue in 2024.By Cole Blake
- MusicTaylor Swift Postpones Rio De Janeiro Concert After Fan’s Death Amid “Extreme Temperatures”Taylor Swift has postponed her Rio de Janeiro show due to extreme temperatures.By Cole Blake
- MusicThe Weeknd Postpones Tour Dates Over "Unforeseen Circumstances"Fans in Australia and New Zealand will have to wait to see The Weeknd live.By Cole Blake
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s Album Event PostponedFans will have to wait a bit longer for Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's listening event.By Cole Blake
- MusicLL Cool J Postpones Tour Dates, Confusing FansLL Cool J has postponed some of his upcoming tour dates.By Cole Blake
- MusicSnoop Dogg And Dr. Dre Postpone Shows In Solidarity With Writers GuildThe artists also sent food trucks to support the striking workers.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicConway The Machine Postpones Tour After "Severe Leg Injury"Conway The Machine has suffered a fractured right tibia and will be postponing his tour.By Cole Blake
- MusicTory Lanez Retrial Hearing Postponed Another WeekThe Canadian rapper's attorneys asked for a continuance to respond to the prosecution's dismissal of a new trial, and said deliberations will now take place on Monday, April 17.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDaBaby Requests Postponement In Civil Trial For Alleged AssaultDaBaby has requested to postpone his civil trial regarding an alleged assault in 2020.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearKanye West Delays Yeezy-Gap Collab In Wake Of Texas School ShootingKanye West has postponed the release of his Yeezy collaboration with Gap in response to the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.By Cole Blake