Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures" Release Pushed Back Again

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign will be releasing their upcoming collaborative album, Vultures, on February 9, according to the project's official iTunes page. This comes after the platform previously had the date set as January 19. The update is the latest of a number of delays to the album.

When users on social media caught wind of the release date change, they were quite upset. "Yeah i’m officially done caring about this record. Keep it at this point it’s just disappointment after disappointment," one fan wrote on Twitter. Another wrote: "The fact that this album is not even worth the wait makes me frustrated. After hearing Slide and the snippet from the fashion show for the first time I was hyped af, I thought this record would blow my mind, but, unfortunately, more than half of the album appeared to be mid."

Kanye West Hosts "Donda" Listening Event

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 22: Ye is seen at ‘DONDA by Kanye West’ listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group)

Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign have been teasing the project for months at this point. They first shared the cover artwork, featuring work by Caspar David Friedrich, back in December. In the time since, West has been dealing with a number of clearance issues. Nicki Minaj refused to give permission for her appearance on "New Body" to be used. Additionally, there have been difficulties clearing the Backstreet Boys' song, “Everybody.”

Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vulture" Delayed

JUST IN: Kanye West and Ty Dolla Signs Vultures is now expected on Feb. 9th, it has also been removed from Apple Music‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/DHBiBlsd1f — RapTV (@Rap) January 16, 2024

Vultures will be West's first project since his antisemitism controversy in 2022 caused him to lose countless endorsement deals. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's upcoming album, Vultures, on HotNewHipHop.

