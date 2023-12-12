Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign‘s "Vultures" Artwork Traced To 19th Century Painter Caspar David Friedrich

The origins of Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's cover artwork for their new collaborative album, Vultures, can be traced back to the renowned 19th century painter, Caspar David Friedrich. Playboi Carti shared the cover in a post on his Instagram Story, earlier this week. It appears to feature a reworking of Friedrich's Landscape with Graves.

Friedrich is best known for his rich landscapes in which he typically silhouettes a protagonist against a vast backdrop. His most notable works include Chalk Cliffs on Rügen (1818) and Wanderer above the Sea of Fog (1818).

Kanye West Attends VOGUE World: New York

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Jared Leto and Kanye West attend VOGUE World: New York on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Vogue)

On Tuesday, Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign reportedly planned to put on a "Vultures Rave" at Sawgrass Mills outside of Miami, Florida. However, a spokesperson denied the rumor while speaking with the Miami New Times. “No, there’s no event, no performance,” they said. “It’s false.” Additionally, the mall’s management echoed the same sentiments" “Rumors have been circulating that a Kanye West listening party will take place at Sawgrass Mills tomorrow. This is simply not true.”

Playboi Carti Shares Cover Art For "Vultures"

Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign shared their first single from the upcoming project, “Vultures,” in late November. More recently, Kanye played numerous songs from the project at a restaurant in Miami on Sunday evening. They included tracks with features from Young Thug as well as Future. Additionally, Ty Dolla Sign shared a tracklist for the album which includes the Nicki Minaj-assisted "New Body." Other expected guests include Playboi Carti, Quavo, Lil Durk, Chris Brown, and more. Kanye has said that the project is dropping on Friday, December 15. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's Vultures on HotNewHipHop.

