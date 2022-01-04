artwork
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign‘s "Vultures" Artwork Traced To 19th Century Painter Caspar David FriedrichThe cover artwork for "Vultures" appears features the work of Caspar David Friedrich.By Cole Blake
- MusicNicki Minaj Shares "Pink Friday 2" Cover, Says It's One Of TwoIt seems like there won't be a week that goes by in which we don't hear about the Queen's highly anticipated album this year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTravis Scott Says He's Been Listening To "Owl Pharaoh" & "Rodeo" To Prepare For "Utopia," Shares New ArtworkTravis Scott says he's been listening to his old albums ahead of the release of "Utopia."By Cole Blake
- MusicPop Smoke Mural Gets A Much-Needed UpdateThe internet is still not happy with the artist who "fixed" Pop Smoke's mural. By James Jones
- MusicTupac's Estate Wins In "Makaveli" Cover Art LawsuitA judge ruled in the favor of Tupac's estate after the artist behind the cover art of "The Don Killuminati" filed a lawsuit over the ownership of the original painting.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureNorth West Flexes Skills & Draws Ice SpiceKim K. and Ye's daughter is flaunting her artistic skills with a new Ice Spice portrait.By Erika Marie
- MusicNav Unveils Artwork For "Demons Protected By Angels"Nav has shared the cover artwork for his upcoming album, "Demons Protected By Angels," which is scheduled for release later this week.By Cole Blake
- MusicKid Cudi Explains Why He Updated "A Kid Named Cudi" Cover Art For DSPsKid Cudi updates the cover of "A Kid Named Cudi" for its re-release on streaming services but some fans felt the OG cover was too "iconic" to change. By Aron A.
- MusicChance The Rapper Announces New Song "A Bar About A Bar"New music from Chance is on the way. By Aron A.
- MusicLupe Fiasco Shares Artwork & Release Date For "Drill Music In Zion"Lupe Fiasco's upcoming album, "Drill Music in Zion," is set to release next month.By Cole Blake
- MusicQuavo & Takeoff Reference "Fear & Loathing" On Cover Art For "Hotel Lobby"Quavo and Takeoff's upcoming "Hotel Lobby" is due out on Friday.By Cole Blake
- MusicTravis Scott Sued Over "Travi$ La Flame" Artwork: ReportAn artist in France claims Travis Scott used his centaur artwork without permission. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureNirvana's "Nevermind" Child Porn Cover Art Lawsuit DismissedA California judge dismissed Spencer Elden's child pornography lawsuit against Nirvana. By Aron A.