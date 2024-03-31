Doja Cat Responds To Criticism Of The Artwork For "Masc": "Let's Move Forward"

Doja Cat thinks the criticism of her cover artwork for her upcoming single is childish. Venting about comments she's received about the reveal on social media, she explained that the photo features the hair on the top of her head and not "pubic hair" or "sheep's wool."

“I had a photographer take a picture of the top of my head,” Doja explained. “And we blew it up and we made it so that my album cover is my hair. So my hair, to describe it, is 4C hair texture. My hair is just 4C. I’m seeing a consistent pattern in my comment section of people saying is my hair pubic hair? Is it carpet or is it sheep’s wool? And it’s not even questions…some people are being like that’s what it is. But like people comparing my hair to sheep, and pubes and carpet and popcorn and s*** like that."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doja Cat attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"Let’s move forward. Let’s grow.” she concluded. “Cause I can’t tell you what to do, I’m not your f***ing parents. Like pubic hair? Really? That’s where we stand." Many of her fans came to her defense when The Shade Room shared the comments on Instagram. "It’s her white fans being anti black forgetting she’s a black woman," one user wrote. Another wrote: "I think important thing here is AN ALBUM IS ON THE WAY. Cause she just don’t miss."

Doja Cat Addresses Response To New Single

The drama comes after Doja announced the single, "Masc," earlier this week. It will be arriving on April 5, ahead of a deluxe edition of her fourth studio album, Scarlet. Be on the lookout for further updates on Doja Cat on HotNewHipHop.

