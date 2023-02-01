Doja Cat says that she’s going “in a more masculine direction” with her next album. The Planet Her rapper discussed the highly-anticipated project during a new interview with Variety published on Wednesday. While she’s been known for her pop sounds in the past, Doja says she’s been experimenting with punk.

“I know that I’ve done a lot of pink and soft things, a lot of pop and glittery sounds,” Doja said. “But for this next era, I’m going in a more masculine direction.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: In this image released on May 23, Doja Cat poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

“I feel like we have enough pop-punk artists right now,” she continued. “And if there needs to be more, then let there be more, but I don’t think I’m the one to do it. I want to explore more of a raw, unfiltered, hardcore punk sort of thing. It’s just something that I’m doing for my own personal fun — getting some drummers and guitarists together. And I don’t even know if that’s gonna make it out there.”

The Variety piece isn’t the first time Doja has discussed going in a new direction with her fourth studio album. Back in November, she told Dazed that her current inspirations are Machine Girl, Deli Girls, Orbital, and Death Grips, as well as the Beastie Boys. Going back further, Doja cited “rave culture” as a major influence on the new music during an interview with CR Fashion Book in September.

While she’s experimented with blending a variety of styles in the past, including pop, rap, and R&B, she says that she would keep punk more isolated from other sounds. She explained to Variety: “It does not mesh! I’m gonna see if maybe it could be fun, but it doesn’t make any sense to me.” She’s yet to confirm a release date for the project. Check out Doja Cat’s cover story for Variety below and be on the lookout for more details regarding her next album in the coming months.