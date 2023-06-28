Doja Cat shared a video of herself posing with a flashing spotlight on her on Instagram, Wednesday, creeping out fans. In the clip, she appears to be listening to “Famous” by Princess Superstar. “I want a limo and a plane and I wanna complain ok?” she captioned it. The post comes ahead of her highly anticipated fourth studio album.

“You need holy water and a Bible,” one user commented on the video. Another wrote: “Thats it… I have had enough I am unfollowing this sick person.” Other users defended Doja Cat for taking risks. One fan commented: “I don’t care what nobody says. The pure raw talent in this young lady I salute her. I love she is transparent and does not care what anybody thinks or feels about her. At the end of the days our lives go on.”

Doja Cat In Concert

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 25: Doja Cat performs at the Global Citizen Live, Paris on September 25, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Wolff – Patrick/Redferns)

While Doja has yet to reveal a title nor a release date for her new album, she’s been teasing it more and more in recent weeks. She shared a potential 19-song tracklist back in April. The list featured the song, “Attention,” which went on to be the first single from the project two months later. The single features Doja moving into a more hip-hop-focused style after having criticized her previous albums, Hot Pink (2019) and Planet Her (2021), as “cash-grabs” and “mediocre pop.”

In one since-deleted tweet, she told fans that she’s setting out to prove she can rap: “I also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasn’t trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I’m getting tired of hearing yall say that I can’t so I will.”

Speaking with Rolling Stone, earlier this month, she cited Erykah Badu, John Coltrane, and 90s hip-hop as current influences. Be on the lookout for more details regarding Doja Cat’s next release in the coming weeks.

