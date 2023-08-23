Doja Cat Shares Date On IG Amid Album Rollout

Doja Cat shared a date on Instagram, late Tuesday, without providing further context. The post comes as she gears up for the release of her upcoming album, Scarlet, which she’s been teasing for months.

“9.1.23 [hourglass emoji],” Doja captioned a silhouette photo of herself with devil horns and a protruding spine. Many fans suggested Doja “find Jesus” in the comments section. Others defended the rapper. One wrote: “Can you piss more people off pls i need them tickets CHEAP,” while another added: “Let one human being do whatever they want. It’s not anybody else’s responsibility to dictate what other people should or should not do. Just LET HER BE.” On her Instagram Story, Doja addressed those confused by her behavior: “All that matters to me is that my fans know who I am and the others are stuck trying to figure out.”

Doja Cat Performs At YouTube Brandcast 2023

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 17: Doja Cat performs onstage during YouTube Brandcast 2023 at David Geffen Hall on May 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for YouTube)

Doja recently revealed the album title as being Scarlet during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “This new album is more introspective, but I’m not leaning so hard into that to where it becomes boring,” Doja Cat told the outlet. “So I want to give stories and bops. It’s a nice mixture of both. I think this project is a really fun canvas for me to play with my rap skills and talk about what’s going on in my life. But I’m not abandoning who I was and what I know about pop and singing and that aspect of music.” Check out Doja Cat’s latest Instagram post below.

Doja Cat Teases Date On IG

If the post is referencing the release date for Scarlet, fans can expect it to drop next Friday, over two years since her last studio album, Planet Her. Be on the lookout for further updates on new music from Doja Cat on HotNewHipHop.

