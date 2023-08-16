Doja Cat Says She “Feels Free” After Losing Followers Over Recent Argument With Fans

Doja Cat says that she “feels free” after seeing hundreds of thousands of fans unfollow her on social media. The comments come after she reportedly lost over 250,000 followers in two days due to arguing with her fans online. All-in-all, she’s down 800,000 since the incident. The drama began when she took issue with her followers for calling themselves “Kitten” or “Kittenz.”

“Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I’ve defeated a large beast that’s been holding me down for so long and it feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am and not for who I was,” Doja Cat posted on her Instagram Story, Wednesday. “I feel free.”

Doja Cat At Paris Fashion Week

Doja Cat attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Despite gearing up for the release of a new album, Doja recently admitted during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that she’d be willing to take a break from music to explore acting as a possible career. She even admitted she’d like to try her hand at stand-up comedy. “[Stand-up] is something I’ve definitely considered,” she told the publication. “I actually went onstage recently with Craig Robinson. He’ll get on a piano and just play songs, but he’ll do it in his own Craig Robinson, funny-ass way. I would love to do movies that I believe in. I would have to stop the music for a minute. But I would be down to immerse myself in acting for a certain period of time. I love comedies and action films. I want to learn martial arts and be in a film like John Wick.”

As for the new album, she also revealed in the interview that the working title is currently Scarlet. She described it as “introspective,” but not “to where it becomes boring.” Doja has yet to give the project a release date but be on the lookout for further updates on HotNewHipHop.

