Doja Cat Says She Doesn’t Love Fans, Sparks Concern With Bloody Instagram Posts

After dropping Planet Her in 2021, Doja Cat was sitting pretty at the top of the music industry. The project brought her plenty of commercial success, including numerous awards and viral dances on TikTok. In the time since then, however, the California native has grown and changed considerably, making it clear to the world that her next LP is coming with an all-new persona from her.

Much of what Doja has been sharing on social media over the past few months has led to confusion, as it’s difficult to decipher between when the 27-year-old is being serious, or simply trolling. Over the past week, she’s been having a particularly difficult time in the online space, specifically in relation to her new romance with J. Cyrus, who’s previously been accused of grooming minors. In response to the backlash, Doja publicly renounced her followers who call themselves “Kittenz,” and even made it clear that the adoration her listeners feel for her isn’t mutual.

Doja Cat Doesn’t Love Her Kittenz

Doja Cat responds to fans asking if she can say she loves them:



“i don’t though cuz i don’t even know yall” pic.twitter.com/BBmNKZxqT1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 23, 2023

“My life, my rules, my style, my attitude,” the “Say So” singer wrote on Threads amid all the drama. “I wanna hear you say (I do love you guys) as usual you say to your fans,” one person replied, seeking comfort from their favourite artist. “I don’t though, ‘cuz I don’t even know y’all,” Doja coldly shot back. “And we don’t know you,” another user chimed in.

“But we have supported you through thick and thin. Mind you, you’d be NOTHING without us. You’d be working at a grocery store making songs on f**king garage band, miss high school drop out,” they ranted. This didn’t seem to phase Doja either, as she clapped back, “Nobody forced you. Idk why you’re talking to me like you’re my mother b**ch, you sound like a cr*zy person.”

Singer’s Instagram Feed Raises Eyebrows

Doja Cat is well aware that she’s not the public’s favourite person right now, but still, she continues to push people’s buttons by being herself. Keep scrolling to see some of the most unusual things to land on her IG feed over the past few days, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

