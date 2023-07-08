Doja Cat is a woman with range – that’s something she’s made clear from the beginning of her career. Not only is the Californian capable of satisfying her musical audience with a range of genres, but we’ve also seen her pull off various looks. The more she grows and evolves, the more Doja has become comfortable with experimenting and taking fashion risks. We’ve seen this now, more than ever, as she prepares to share her follow-up to 2021’s Planet Her.

Many of the ensembles the “Woman” singer has put together lately have been eerie in nature. During an Instagram Live stream last month she donned bright red contacts that left her looking like a creature, and she’s experimented with various hair and makeup styles. On Friday (July 7), Doja shared a belated Fourth of July photo dump to her feed, but instead of hitting the lake with friends, she posed (sometimes topless) by the pool in a bright blonde wig.

Doja Cat is America’s Problem

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Webster (@jpwphoto)

“Male gays > male gaze 🌭💦,” she captioned her post, crediting @jpwphoto as her photographer. In some of the snaps, Doja sensually bites into a mustard-covered hot dog in a patriotic micro bikini. Others see the blonde beauty indulging in a popsicle while soaking up the sun, and later, squatting in the pool to keep cool.

Not long after, the creative star came through with a video previewing clips of Doja’a time on set that day. Apart from eating and posing, it looks like she also spent her day sipping on cocktails and relaxing in the water with friends.

More Content from Her Sultry Shoot

Check out a behind-the-scenes video from Doja Cat’s latest sensual photo shoot below. Which of the recording artist’s many recent looks has been your favourite? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

