Even before reaching the heights of rap and pop superstardom she’s sitting at today, Doja Cat’s always had a habit of trolling her fans. Unfortunately, as her position in the industry has risen, so have claims linking her to Satanism and the Illuminati, all of which she initially denied. Upon realizing that the comments likely won’t stop, no matter what she does to discredit them, the California native has been doing what she can to jokingly fuel the rumours. Sometimes she sends out tweets with references related to the controversial group, but more recently, Doja debuted a new look that has her looking ethereal and eerie in tandem.

On Monday (June 19) night, the “Need To Know” hitmaker went Live on Instagram as tens of thousands of fans tuned in. While sitting in a pitch-black room, Doja’s face was illuminated by a spotlight, revealing that she was rocking a platinum blonde wig with black streaks at the moment, under what appeared to be a cowboy hat. It was her makeup that caught our attention, specifically her eyes. Not only did Doja put in a set of blood-red contacts, but she also added eyeshadow in the same colour beneath to intensify the look.

Read More: Doja Cat Turns Up The Heat In New Radiant Red Polaroid Photo

Doja Cat Presents an Otherworldly New Look During IG Live

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

During the Live, Doja had fun playing around with different sounds, some of which made both her and viewers crack up. In other recent streams, she’s been previewing music from her upcoming album, though this one seemed more focused on spreading laughter to start the week on a high note.

Since then, we’ve also seen the 27-year-old share a new series of images on her feed giving a closer look at her chilling contacts and gothic outfit. “🐺awooo,” she wrote in the caption, getting into the Halloween spirit months before the holiday rolls around.

Read More: Doja Cat Re-Introduces Herself As Emcee Flapchunks The 3rd After Announcing New Album Name

“Say So” Singer Channels Her Inner Werewolf

Check out Doja Cat’s bold new Instagram photo dump that taps into her inner creature below. Are you a fan of the direction she seems to be headed in with her upcoming album? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

[Via]