instagram live
- RelationshipsTamar Braxton & Jeremy "JR" Robinson Show PDA On IG Live, Fans Aren't Here For ItTamar and JR appear to be happier than ever amid their second engagement.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureNBA YoungBoy's Baby Mama Claims She Was Kidnapped On IG Live, Gives UpdateIt's unclear what exactly happened here and how Arcola was able to make it out, but she seemed to update fans shortly after.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicUsher Smacks Nicki Minaj's Butt In Resurfaced Clip, Leaving Boosie Badazz Astounded"She was caught off guard, it wasn't in rehearsals," Boosie insists.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDoja Cat Teases "Scarlet" Deluxe EditionDoja Cat is working on new music.By Cole Blake
- LifeAoki Simmons Hits Block Button On Hater Shaming Her BodyThe model admitted on IG Live that she sometimes accidentally pins people's rude comments when trying to block them.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBenzino Admits He Had Help Writing Eminem Diss Track"The bottom line was I killed it," Benzino says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKarlissa Saffold Warns Tokyo Toni To Stop Dissing Megan Thee StallionKarlissa Saffold says there will be serious consequences if Tokyo Toni doesn't back off.By Caroline Fisher
- TVChrisean Rock Threatens To Sue Zeus Network For Allegedly Failing To Pay HerAccording to Chrisean Rock, Zeus is withholding her "Crazy In Love" checks, despite her asking for them multiple times.By Caroline Fisher
- GossipChrisean Rock Accused Of Giving Her Child "Fetal Alcohol Syndrome" As Screenshot From IG Live Goes ViralThe internet can be a brutal place.By Alexander Cole
- MusicChrisean Rock Reveals Plans To Have More Babies With BluefaceAccording to Chrisean, her son will have a new sibling in no time.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTia Kemp All Smiles After Accusing Rick Ross Of Sleeping With Gucci Mane's WifeTia Kemp remains unfazed amid her feud with her ex.By Caroline Fisher
- StreetwearMegan Thee Stallion Shaded By Vogue Director During Nicki Minaj's IG LiveKletnoy issued an apology to both the Houston MC and her fanbase after many clapped back at him, calling out bias as a booker for the mag. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Calls Megan Thee Stallion A "Bullet Fragment Foot B*tch""Y'all wanted Roman?" Nicki wonders.By Caroline Fisher