LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Chrisean Rock attends French Montana's Birthday Celebration at Private Residence on November 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images)
Chrisean Rock was having tons of laughs while picking up some new pieces from her jeweler over the weekend.

Fans of Chrisean Rock think she was flirting with her jeweler after she shared several videos of them together over the weekend. In one clip, they are driving in a car and listening to music together while sharing tons of laughs. "We about the to go to jewelry store right now and make a movie," the man says as Rock bursts into laugher. In another clip once they get to the store, Rock tries on several pieces of jewelry.

When Live Bitez posted the videos on Instagram, fans weren't loving Rock's behavior. "What possess you to put on white panties and a sports bra with a bolero and say I’m going to the jeweler store?" one user wrote in the comments section regarding her outfit. Another wrote: "What did he say that was funny? I’m tryna understand why she laughing so hard."

Read More: Tesehki Accuses Chrisean Rock Of Drinking Alcohol While Pregnant With Chrisean Jesus

Who Is Chrisean Rock Dating?

Rock was recently rumored to be dating NCAA Star Tytan Newton, who played basketball for Morgan State University during the 2024-25 season. Several clips of them surfaced on social media, last month. Before that, she was famously dating Blueface for a number of years. The two share a child together.

In other news, Chrisean Rock recently hinted at working on an entire mixtape with the iconic producer, Timbaland. She discussed the idea on Snapchat ahead of a trip to Miami, earlier this month. “I’m on my way to Miami, I’m going to the Olympics,” she said, as caught by The Shade Room. “A little festivities, put my feet in the beach. Oh yeah, I’m supposed to be meeting with Timbaland. I’m not just going to stop in Miami and not pull up on Timbaland because we got a whole tape to finish."

The announcement comes after she dropped her viral gospel single, "Yahweh," earlier this year. The prior November, she was baptized after reuniting with her and Blueface's son, Chrisean Jesus.

Read More: Tokyo Toni Believes Chrisean Rock's Incest Allegations Against Tesehki

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
