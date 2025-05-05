Fans of Chrisean Rock think she was flirting with her jeweler after she shared several videos of them together over the weekend. In one clip, they are driving in a car and listening to music together while sharing tons of laughs. "We about the to go to jewelry store right now and make a movie," the man says as Rock bursts into laugher. In another clip once they get to the store, Rock tries on several pieces of jewelry.

When Live Bitez posted the videos on Instagram, fans weren't loving Rock's behavior. "What possess you to put on white panties and a sports bra with a bolero and say I’m going to the jeweler store?" one user wrote in the comments section regarding her outfit. Another wrote: "What did he say that was funny? I’m tryna understand why she laughing so hard."

Read More: Tesehki Accuses Chrisean Rock Of Drinking Alcohol While Pregnant With Chrisean Jesus

Who Is Chrisean Rock Dating?

Rock was recently rumored to be dating NCAA Star Tytan Newton, who played basketball for Morgan State University during the 2024-25 season. Several clips of them surfaced on social media, last month. Before that, she was famously dating Blueface for a number of years. The two share a child together.

In other news, Chrisean Rock recently hinted at working on an entire mixtape with the iconic producer, Timbaland. She discussed the idea on Snapchat ahead of a trip to Miami, earlier this month. “I’m on my way to Miami, I’m going to the Olympics,” she said, as caught by The Shade Room. “A little festivities, put my feet in the beach. Oh yeah, I’m supposed to be meeting with Timbaland. I’m not just going to stop in Miami and not pull up on Timbaland because we got a whole tape to finish."