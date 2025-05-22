Chrisean Rock Raises Eyebrows With Apology To Blueface’s Mother Karlissa Saffold & Jaidyn Alexis

It looks like Chrisean Rock is finally ready to make amends with her ex Blueface's mother for the sake of her son.

Chrisean Rock is no stranger to feuding with Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold. Now, however, it looks like the Baddies star is ready to turn over a new leaf. Recently, she hopped online to announce that she no longer wants to clash with Saffold, as she doesn't believe it's what's best for her son. As if that wasn't shocking enough, she also appears ready to make amends with Jaidyn Alexis, the mother of Blueface's other two children.

"I'm sorry Karlissa, I'm sorry Jaidyn," she said in a clip shared by Live Bitez on Instagram. "I apologize to that whole side of people. I'm just sorry, 'cause I don't really care about ... I really care about my son, bro, and I know he'd be thriving better with his siblings too."

Chrisean went on to tell Saffold that she's free to pick up her grandson when Blueface finally gets released from prison. That way, he can be surrounded by all of his children when he returns home.

Chrisean Rock & Blueface

Social media users have mixed feelings when it comes to Chrisean's apology. While some are proud of her for doing what she thinks is right for her son, many question whether or not she's being genuine. "I like the growth," one supporter says. "Chrisean be so up and down with them, idk how they even trust that," someone else writes.

Other commenters are theorizing that the mother of one is simply looking for a babysitter for the summer, as she just recently got into a new relationship.

Following her split from Blueface, Chrisean was spotted getting up close and personal with basketball player Tytan Newton. Their romance didn't last long, however, and she appeared to confirm the breakup earlier this month. Just a few days later, she announced that she was with someone new. His identity has yet to be revealed.

