Blueface’s Mother Has Shady Reaction To Chrisean Rock's New Boyfriend

Chrisean Rock and Blueface have dealt with no shortage of ups and downs throughout their relationship, but now, it looks like the Baddies star might be over it for good. Recently, she was spotted getting up close and personal with another man, NCAA star Tytan Newton. In a clip shared by Live Bitez earlier this week, they were seen kissing in the back of a car. In another clip, she's seen hugging him as someone behind the camera shouts “I got your boo in the video!”

Unsurprisingly, news of Chrisean's new love interest quickly earned a reaction from Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold. She took to her Instagram Story to weigh in, making it clear that she couldn't be happier. She's had her fair share of issues with Chrisean over the years, and it looks like she's grateful the mother of one has finally set her sights on someone besides her son.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Exposes How Blueface Reacted To Their Most Recent Breakup

Chrisean Rock's Relationship Status

“Chile, thank you, Jesus. Won’t he do it?” she said. “They make a cute couple. That’s it, get a baby by him, that’s going to be a cute a** baby too […] He’s the one.” Saffold went on to share a photo of Megan Thee Stallion, who she's said she'd like to see her son with in the past. “Now y’all can’t say sh** to me. My son is predicted to marry @theestallion 2026,” she wrote. Saffold's remarks come just a few days after Chrisean admitted that she'd be willing to get yet another tattoo of Blueface under a few conditions.