Blueface’s Mother Clowns His Alleged Side Chick For Misspelled Tattoo Tribute

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Blueface speaks on stage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked)
Chrisean Rock, who also has a Blueface tattoo, recently admitted she'd be willing to get another tattoo in his honor under a few conditions.

Blueface may be behind bars, but that doesn't mean his love life is any less interesting than usual. Recently, his alleged "side chick" decided to get his government name tattooed on her back. The only problem is that it was spelled incorrectly, which the "Thotiana" rapper's mother Karlissa Saffold quickly called out. In an Instagram Story, she shared a screenshot of some DMs she exchanged with a fan, who asked her to clarify whether or not the tattoo was spelled correctly. She confirmed that it wasn't, throwing a bit of shade in the process.

"Y'all can @ me before you tatt the wrong name," Saffold wrote. "That's not my sons name girl. @bluefasebabyy likem slow yall." She's not the only person to get a tattoo tribute to Blueface, however. The mother of his third child, Chrisean Rock, also has his portrait on her cheek. She even recently said she'd be willing to get another one on her other cheek under a few conditions.

Blueface & Chrisean Rock

As for what these conditions are exactly, she revealed that during a recent stream with Tylil James. The Baddies star said he'd have to "be serious and do it right" this time around. Her admission came shortly after she appeared to reveal that the two of them were no longer in a relationship during a heated back and forth with Jaidyn Alexis. "He’s not the prize if its community penis," she tweeted at the time. "I don’t trust him. I’ve decided to disassociate/to leave that man alone and focus on my career and the purpose Jesus called me for in the first place. I took risk and that risk ran it’s course.”

For now, the status of their relationship remains unclear. During another recent stream with Deshae Frost, however, he gave her a call from prison. They seemingly argued for a few minutes about where she was, suggesting that they could be an item once again.

