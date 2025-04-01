Blueface Posts Woman Who Claims She's Been Around For Years As Chrisean Rock Drops "Yahweh"

A woman by the name of Imanni Jackson claims she met Blueface during a music video shoot back in in 2017 and the two have maintained an on-and-off relationship over the last few years. Despite the rapper sharing a child with Chrisean Rock, Jackson says Blueface was always single when they were together. She introduced herself to fans of Blueface in a video on the rapper's Instagram Story as he remains behind bars for a battery incident in 2021 and subsequent probation violation. She also spoke about their relationship with The Shade Room.

When The Shade Room shared the video on Instagram, fans were highly critical in the comments section. "It’s okay, give her a year. She will be on here smoking cigarettes with 1 eye lash, 1 tooth and 1 braid," one user wrote. Another referenced Chrisean Rock's recent trip to church. They joked: "Satan saw Chrisean heavy in church and decided to send one of his minions to try and derail her progress…"

Chrisean Rock's New Single

The antics from Blueface come as Chrisean Rock dropped her new gospel single, "Yahweh," on Tuesday. Ahead of it's release, she had brought her and Blueface's son, Chrisean Jesus Porter, to the Faith City Central Church in Maryland on Sunday to perform the song. Sharing the song on Instagram, she wrote: "Yahweh is on all platforms an official Music Video is coming soon! Thank you to everyone that made this happen!"

The new gospel song isn't the first time Chrisean Rock has opened up about her faith since getting out of jail, last year. Back in September 2024, she sat down for an interview with Pastor Jamal Bryant to discuss how her life had changed since her brief time in jail. “I don’t have an appetite for confusing things,” she said at the time. “I been done with all of it for a very really long time. But again, we’re all helpless. So as much as we think we can do this on our own…you don’t want the strength from this world; you want the strength from the word of God.”