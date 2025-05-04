Could Chrisean Rock's Next Collaboration Be With Timbaland?

As "Yahweh" buzzes, Chrisean Rock teases her next song, which could be produced by legendary producer Timbaland.

The Shade Room reports that Blueface's on-and-off again girlfriend could be preparing her best track so far with the man behind classics for Jay-Z, Missy Elliott, and Aaliyah. The surprising collaboration has left fans shocked and curious how it happend.

Chrisean reveal plans to head to Miami on May 1. "I'm on my way to Miami, going to the Olympics," she said on Snapchat. "I’ll touch the sand for a bit, enjoy the festivities. But I’m really going to meet with Timbaland. We’ve got a whole tape to finish."

The start of the collaboration dates back to late September, when Timbaland posted a video on Instagram that revealed just how inspired he was by Rock’s voice. He had heard a gospel-infused vocal snippet from her Let’s Be Clear podcast and immediately began crafting a beat.

Using artificial intelligence to sample her voice, Timbaland produced a track that blended his signature sound with Rock’s raw, spiritual delivery. The collaboration will mark as Chrisean's third song.

Chrisean Rock & Timbaland

In the video, Timbo explained how deeply the performance had moved him. “I came across this clip of Chrisean Rock and Jamal Bryant. It touched me,” he said. “I had an idea I needed to get out.”

After seeing the post, Chrisean Rock responded in the comments: “It’s already a single. You gotta pull up so we can constructively put it together.” Her excitement mirrored Timbaland’s, and the mutual respect between them was clear.