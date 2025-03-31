Chrisean Rock Promises She's Still "Gangsta" Despite New Gospel Single, "Yahweh"

Chrisean Rock is gearing up to drop her new single, "Yahweh," which will see her venture into gospel music. Ahead of its release, she performed the song while holding her baby, Chrisean Jesus Porter, at the Faith City Central Church in Maryland on Sunday. After the performance, she argued that she can still be "gangsta" and express her religious beliefs.

Chrisean Rock ended up sharing a video of the performance on Instagram. “Yahweh is dropping on all platforms Tuesday!” she wrote in the caption. “The official music video will be dropped soon as it’s finished. Thank you @kimberlyrossofficial for putting this all together! Thank you Jesus.” In addition to that post, the Instagram account for the Faith City Central Church shared a clip of her interview afterward. “You can still be gangsta and still follow God,” she said in the video. Many fans in the comments section agreed and showed love for the reality TV star.

Chrisean Rock's New Song

While Chrisean Rock's new song will center around her faith, it's not the first time she's been outspoken about her beliefs. Back in September 2024, she sat down for an interview with Pastor Jamal Bryant. In doing so, she explained how her life had changed since her brief time in jail. “I don’t have an appetite for confusing things,” she said at the time. “I been done with all of it for a very really long time. But again, we’re all helpless. So as much as we think we can do this on our own…you don’t want the strength from this world; you want the strength from the word of God.” She'll be releasing "Yahweh" on Tuesday, April 1.

In other news, Chrisean Rock will be sitting down with WNBA star Angel Reese for a new interview on her podcast, Unapologetically Angel. Reese has been coming under fire for doing so, which led to her clapping back on X (formerly Twitter): "this my podcast. stfu or don’t watch. thank ya."