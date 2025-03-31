Chrisean Rock Promises She's Still "Gangsta" Despite New Gospel Single, "Yahweh"

BY Cole Blake 680 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
French Montana's Birthday Celebration
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Chrisean Rock attends French Montana's Birthday Celebration at Private Residence on November 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images)
Chrisean Rock gave an emotional performance of the highly-anticipated single at a church in Maryland over the weekend.

Chrisean Rock is gearing up to drop her new single, "Yahweh," which will see her venture into gospel music. Ahead of its release, she performed the song while holding her baby, Chrisean Jesus Porter, at the Faith City Central Church in Maryland on Sunday. After the performance, she argued that she can still be "gangsta" and express her religious beliefs.

Chrisean Rock ended up sharing a video of the performance on Instagram. “Yahweh is dropping on all platforms Tuesday!” she wrote in the caption. “The official music video will be dropped soon as it’s finished. Thank you @kimberlyrossofficial for putting this all together! Thank you Jesus.” In addition to that post, the Instagram account for the Faith City Central Church shared a clip of her interview afterward. “You can still be gangsta and still follow God,” she said in the video. Many fans in the comments section agreed and showed love for the reality TV star.

Read More: Chrisean Rock & Blueface's Son Enjoy Night At Church Amid Another Break-Up Rumor

Chrisean Rock's New Song

While Chrisean Rock's new song will center around her faith, it's not the first time she's been outspoken about her beliefs. Back in September 2024, she sat down for an interview with Pastor Jamal Bryant. In doing so, she explained how her life had changed since her brief time in jail. “I don’t have an appetite for confusing things,” she said at the time. “I been done with all of it for a very really long time. But again, we’re all helpless. So as much as we think we can do this on our own…you don’t want the strength from this world; you want the strength from the word of God.” She'll be releasing "Yahweh" on Tuesday, April 1.

In other news, Chrisean Rock will be sitting down with WNBA star Angel Reese for a new interview on her podcast, Unapologetically Angel. Reese has been coming under fire for doing so, which led to her clapping back on X (formerly Twitter): "this my podcast. stfu or don’t watch. thank ya."

Read More: Chrisean Rock Teases A Superfan Who Tattooed Her Name On His Neck

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Zeus Network Presents Lemuel Plummer's Birthday Celebration Hosted By French Montana Gossip Chrisean Rock & Blueface's Son Enjoy Night At Church Amid Another Break-Up Rumor 1002
timbaland chrisean rock Pop Culture Chrisean Rock Reacts After Timbaland Flips Her Gospel Snippet Into A New Song 2.1K
House Of BET - Day 3 Gossip Chrisean Rock Proves Commitment To Her “New Life” With Inspirational Message 1.6K
ZEUS Network BADDIES SOUTH Houston Premiere Relationships Chrisean Rock Gets Blueface Face Tattoo Amid Reunion Backlash 29.7K