Angel Reese Clears The Air Around Her Recent Allusions To Boycotting WNBA

Angel Reese may have faced dating rumors with some famous faces as of late, but that's not the only unverified rumor that fans attached to her name this week. Fortunately, she actually cleared this one up, and we'll see if the same goes for potential romances. The Chicago Sky forward recently hosted fellow hooper Dijonai Carrington on her Unapologetically Angel podcast, in which they discussed the WNBA's upcoming renegotiation of their collective bargaining agreement for 2026. "I’m hearing like, if y’all don’t give us what we want, we sitting out," Reese remarked, commenting on what she's heard about other players' thoughts... Not her own.

Both WNBA stars agreed they deserve more, and only pointed to the possibility of resistance. They didn't actually call for it or compare themselves to the guys over at the NBA, though, which is what Angel Reese had to clarify on Twitter. "I love how yall have selective hearing," she wrote above a tweet that claimed she demanded equal gender pay between the NBA and WNBA and that she would not play otherwise. "I said 'I'm hearing if they don't give us what we want, we sitting out.' And that's the truth, I never said anything about the NBA. We are prepared to stay at the negotiating table for as long as it takes. Here's the link to my podcast so you can hear the conversation too. I will continue to use my voice to speak for what WE want & deserve as a league. Thank ya."

Angel Reese On WNBA Pay

Elsewhere, the Maryland native comes up in other podcasts for much more disturbing reasons sometimes, and through no fault of her own. Jeff Teague recently caught backlash for airing Charleston White's sexualizing comments towards Angel Reese on his podcast.