Angel Reese Reacts To Concerns Over Her WNBA Salary

Angel Reese has addressed the drama surrounding her salary with the WNBA. Appearing on ESPN, she explained that she’s not too worried about her compensation and instead, she plays basketball for the love of the game. She’s currently playing on a four-year deal with the Chicago Sky worth $343K.

"I mean, obviously, people thought me leaving college–I would take a huge pay gap and pay drop," she began. "I wasn't getting paid in college, so that check that I do get here is a bonus, I mean, being able to play for what, four to five months, and get $75,000 on top of the other endorsements that I'm doing, I think it's a plus for me, I mean, I play the game I love, not for the money, I play because I love basketball and genuinely love basketball. And now that I'm a pro and being able to continue to work with these brands long term, I think that's something people don't really realize."

The Chicago Sky Select Angel Reese During The WNBA Draft

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 15: Angel Reese poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected seventh overall pick by the Chicago. Sky during the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

She also discussed getting endorsement deals. "I love that the brands want to work with us and continue to want to work with us,” she said. “I want people to know the deals don't stop in college when you go to the pros, they continue, and I feel like they've even grown even more.” Reese joined the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft after the team selected her with the seventh overall pick.

Angel Reese Speaks On Her WNBA Contract

