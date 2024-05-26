Angel Reese Divulges On Ground Slam During Game: "It's Just Basketball"

BYGabriel Bras Nevares451 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 21: Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky takes the field for a ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 21, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

Alyssa Thomas' hard foul on Angel Reese got her ejected from the game, and Reese took it in stride and did not harp on the matter.

Angel Reese received a very hard foul from Alyssa Thomas during the Chicago Sky's game against the Connecticut Sun, which has caused a lot of conversation. In fact, it was an immediate point of contention and scrutiny in the game itself, as the refs ejected Thomas after the foul. However, its recipient reminded folks that basketball is just an obviously physical and hard-fought sport, and that not every blow struck has intentions of representing actual animosity. During the post-game interview and a simple tweet after the game, Reese cleared the air on the Thomas foul and gave her props for keeping things competitive and earnest.

"Not just 'cause I'm a rookie, I'm a player," Angel Reese told reporters at the crowd during the Chicago Sky's post-game conference. "I'm a basketball player, they don't give a damn if I'm a rookie. I mean, I want them to come at me every day, I want them to come at everybody. I mean, they're not supposed to be nice to me, I hope y'all know that. They're not supposed to be nice to me or lay down because I'm Angel Reese or 'cause I'm a rookie. Like, thank you AT for sending the message to me, because I got back up and I kept going and kept pushing. Like, me and AT have been cool since we were in Maryland, so I know it's not no hard feelings. I appreciate her for going at me every day. Or today."

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Twerks On WNBA Star Angel Reese At Her Chicago Concert

Angel Reese Speaks & Tweets About Alyssa Thomas' Foul

Elsewhere, though, Angel Reese is making it somewhat clear who she rocks with in basketball and who she doesn't. We say "somewhat" because some fans thought that her shots at Charles Barkley equally applied to Caitlin Clark. As two of the biggest stars in women's basketball right now, it's natural for some competitive rivalry to form. But right now, it's very hard to call whether that's a media-fabricated narrative or a legit one.

Regardless, Angel Reese is rising high and fast, invoking the memory of Kobe Bryant when she got the chance to hold the Larry O'Brien trophy recently. There is seemingly no ceiling for her, and the outrage around this foul points to her superstar status. Hopefully these athletes can continue to keep competition passionate, interesting, and hard-fought without risking injury too much. At the end of the day, sports don't need excessive contact for them to cause some scary scuffles every once in a while.

Read More: Angel Reese Joins LeBron James And Becomes A Co-Owner Of The DC Power Football Club

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
WNBA: MAY 25 Connecticut Sun at Chicago SkySportsAngel Reese Slammed To The Floor During Brutal Foul Leading To Ejection8.2K
Atlanta Braves v Chicago CubsSportsAngel Reese Holds The Larry O'Brien Trophy, Says It Reminds Her Of Kobe Bryant1120
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - ArrivalsSportsAngel Reese Joins LeBron James And Becomes A Co-Owner Of The DC Power Football Club1.9K
Chicago Sky v Dallas WingsSportsAngel Reese Takes Shot At Charles Barkley, Some Think It's Aimed At Caitlin Clark2.1K