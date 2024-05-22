Angel Reese Holds The Larry O'Brien Trophy, Says It Reminds Her Of Kobe Bryant

Angel Reese is a dynamic player both on and off the court. The Chicago Sky standout and WNBA newcomer is showcasing her skills in the WNBA, which propelled her to stardom at LSU. She is also making moves off the court. She recently announced that she had become an owner of the DC Power Football Club alongside the likes of LeBron James. She has serious stars repping hard for her as well. Rapper Latto showed up to support the Bayou Barbie at her WNBA debut last week. Megan Thee Stallion hung out with the hooper this weekend at her concert in Chicago and even brought Reese on stage and twerked on her.

Recently, Angel Reese was able to hold the NBA's Larry O'Brien Trophy, which is the ultimate price of the NBA playoffs. Reese was able to hold and see the trophy firsthand and remarked that it holds a special memory for her and many hoop fans. Reese said that Larry O'Brien reminded her of the late great Kobe Bryant. Reese made some touching remarks when holding the trophy, which has been making the rounds as the NBA playoffs heat up.

Angel Reese Says The Larry O'Brien Reminds Her Of Kobe Bryant

Reese said when holding the prized trophy, "What's up Larry (Larry O'Brien Trophy)? Nice to meet you. When I hold Larry it reminds me of Kobe Bryant. Kobe and Shaq playing together, winning championships together." She continued, remarking on the excellence the trophy holds saying, So cool being able to see my reflection and all the great teams and great players that have played on all these teams. It's so cool, I love this. Hopefully one day I can get my own WNBA championship."

An whole generation was motivated by Kobe Bryant. Even now, he continues to be recognized and remembered. Reese is obviously appreciative of the late Lakers great. Before entering the 2024 WNBA Draft, Angel Reese became a star while playing women's basketball for LSU. Reese and other rookies, including Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso, and Caitlin Clark, have contributed to the WNBA's increased popularity. Overall, Angel Reese wants to be a champion like Kobe one day.

