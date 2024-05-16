Latto Pulled Up To Angel Reese’s WNBA Debut In Style

Latto's presence at Angel Reese's WNBA debut was not just a show of support but also a recognition of the impact of the league's rookie class. The rapper, who had made a point to be in the city, was there to witness the former LSU Tigers women's basketball player Angel Reese's debut at Arlington, Texas' College Park Center. This WNBA season, with its impressive rookie class led by players like Angel Reese, is already making a significant mark on the league. Combined with the stars already present, the WNBA is on track for exponential growth this summer. Latto's words, 'I had to pull up and show love to the ladies on their big night,' echoed the audience's excitement for the league's future.

Latto gave her perspective on the current WNBA buzz after stating that she had come to see Angel Reese in action. Latto says it's time for the women to take center stage. She said of the occasion, "It's the year of the woman, it's the year of the female, it's the year of the girl," she said during a courtside interview. "I'm here for the girl power period. Let's go Angel Reese." It is amazing to see the support Angle Reese is getting. All in all, the future is looking bright.

Latto Witnesses Angel Reese's WNBA Debut

Latto said of Angel Reese's debut, "I love Texas, but I did want to be at her first game. You know everybody going to come later, but we did it first." After the game, Latto and Angel Reese took pics before the rapper left for her next destination. "I came here strictly for Angel Reese, I'm out," she said before boarding the plane. It was a nice show of support from Latto and an encouraging first game for Reese.

Like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese started off slow. She got her first points in the second quarter with some free throws after struggling a bit in the first. After the first half, Reese scored her first official field goal and finished the game with a solid stat line of 12 points and 8 rebounds, chipping in a steal. Overall, Latto is not going to be the last big name to show up in the WNBA games this season.

