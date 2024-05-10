Ice Spice Appears To Take More Shots At Latto On New Single "Gimmie A Light"

Ice Spice is gearing up to drop a new project this year called Y2K. As it stands, this project does not have a release date. However, fans are still very much excited about the album as it will be her debut. So far, we have gotten singles like "Think U The Shit (Fart)." This song is particular was quite polarizing, although that has been the case for Spice's entire career thus far. On Friday, she came through with yet another new effort. This time, the song was called "Gimmie A Light" and it features a sample from Sean Paul.

Overall, the song has elicited more polarizing responses. Some feel as though that Ice Spice has been repeating the same sound since 2022. Meanwhile, others simply don't think the bars hold up. Either way, Spice is in a difficult position right now, and there is no telling whether or not she will be able to break out of her current sound. Throughout all of this, Spice has had an ongoing feud with Latto. In fact, on this most recent track, it would appear as though the artist may have taken yet another swipe at her rival.

Read More: Ice Spice Announces New Single, "Gimmie A Light"

Ice Spice With A New Release

“I don’t got any opps — like why would I beef with a flop? (Grah)" Spice raps on the track. There is no telling whether or not this bar is truly directed at Latto. However, context clues seem to point to that. At this point, the two may just level some diss tracks at each other. 2024 has been the year of rap beef, and it seems like Drake and Kendrick Lamar have inspired artists from all corners of the earth. Only time will tell whether or not Latto responds.

Let us know what you think of this new Ice Spice track, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Spice is taking more shots at Latto with this new effort? Do you think that this song is enough to keep the artist near the top of the rap game? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Ice Spice Surprises Kai Cenat With A Christmas Gift