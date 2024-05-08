Ice Spice Shares Trailer For New Song And Video

BYLavender Alexandria262 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer Ice Spice performs onstage during Weekend 2 - Day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

The track is due out in just a few days.

Ice Spice's debut album Y2K is dropping later this year. It's the follow-up her breakthrough project, last year's Like..? EP. She's already begun dropping singles from the project, starting with "Think U The Sh*t" earlier this year. In addition to the singles she's also shared a bunch of information and updates on the progress she's making on the album. That's led fans to suspect that the project is arriving sooner rather than later. Last month, Spice announced that the record's next single is on the way.

The record's second single is called "Gimmie A Light" and Spice has been teasing it quite a bit. Earlier today, she was spotted around NYC with a group of bright pink range rovers. In tandem with that tease she released a preview of the song's music video which will also presumably drop Friday. In the brief clip she's seen sporting her iconic hair in both its long and short looks while enjoying herself in, unsurprisingly, a pink range rover. Check out the full teaser she shared below.

Read More: Ice Spice Teases Something Coming In 2024

Ice Spice's New Single Teaser

Last month Ice Spice teamed up with Cash Cobain for a remix of his viral TikTok hit "Fisherrr." They shot a video for the song where the pair take over a NYC Chinese food restaurant. The visuals feature some hilariously timed shots of delicious looking food. That's the only other single she's been involved with in 2024 so far though she did drop a song last year.

Fresh off of his smash hit "Calm Down" with Selena Gomez, Rema collaborated with Ice Spice on her song "Pretty Girl." It's unclear if "Pretty Girl" was ever intended to ultimately land on Spice's debut album Y2K. The record still doesn't have an official release date which is causing some fans to get impatient. What do you think of the teaser Ice Spice shared of her new single "Gimmie A Light?" Are you looking forward to the release of her debut album Y2K later this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Ice Spice Celebrates Her First Grammy Nominations

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - ArrivalsMusicIce Spice Sends Smoking Pink Range Rovers To NYC Ahead Of New Single "Gimme A Light"1.5K
Ice Spice, Coachella Music and Arts Festival 2024.MusicIce Spice's Remix Of Cash Cobain's "Fisherrr" Allegedly Leaks Online12.1K
Billboard Women In Music 2024 - ArrivalsMusicIce Spice Stuns In Futuristic Alexander Wang Photo Shoot11.9K
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - ArrivalsMusicIce Spice Announces New Single, "Gimmie A Light"4.3K