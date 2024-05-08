Ice Spice Shares Trailer For New Song And Video

Ice Spice's debut album Y2K is dropping later this year. It's the follow-up her breakthrough project, last year's Like..? EP. She's already begun dropping singles from the project, starting with "Think U The Sh*t" earlier this year. In addition to the singles she's also shared a bunch of information and updates on the progress she's making on the album. That's led fans to suspect that the project is arriving sooner rather than later. Last month, Spice announced that the record's next single is on the way.

The record's second single is called "Gimmie A Light" and Spice has been teasing it quite a bit. Earlier today, she was spotted around NYC with a group of bright pink range rovers. In tandem with that tease she released a preview of the song's music video which will also presumably drop Friday. In the brief clip she's seen sporting her iconic hair in both its long and short looks while enjoying herself in, unsurprisingly, a pink range rover. Check out the full teaser she shared below.

Ice Spice's New Single Teaser

Last month Ice Spice teamed up with Cash Cobain for a remix of his viral TikTok hit "Fisherrr." They shot a video for the song where the pair take over a NYC Chinese food restaurant. The visuals feature some hilariously timed shots of delicious looking food. That's the only other single she's been involved with in 2024 so far though she did drop a song last year.

Fresh off of his smash hit "Calm Down" with Selena Gomez, Rema collaborated with Ice Spice on her song "Pretty Girl." It's unclear if "Pretty Girl" was ever intended to ultimately land on Spice's debut album Y2K. The record still doesn't have an official release date which is causing some fans to get impatient. What do you think of the teaser Ice Spice shared of her new single "Gimmie A Light?" Are you looking forward to the release of her debut album Y2K later this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

