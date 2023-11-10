Ice Spice Celebrates Her First Grammy Nominations

Earlier today, the Grammys announced the nominations for their 2024 ceremony. Included among the nominees are plenty of breakout stars of this year like Victoria Money, Tyla, Noah Kahan, Coco Jones, and many more. But one of the biggest breakthrough stars in all of music this year showed out with some of the most impressive nominations. That was Ice Spice, who netted her first ever Grammy nominations, racking up 4 this year.

Among her nominations she has the chance to win Best New Artist. Her collaboration with Nicki Minaj "Barbie World" is up for two awards. The Barbie soundtrack standout is up for Best Rap Song and Best Song Written For Visual Media. Her team-up with Taylor Swift "Karma" is also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. "grATEful ^.^" Spice captioned a new Instagram post celebrating the awards. Check out her post and all the fan reactions to her nominations below.

Ice Spice Nets Four Grammy Nominations

In the comment section, celebs showed up to congratulate Spice on her nominations. Skai Jackson commented, "You deserve it, sister." While Natalie Nunn said, "My Capricorn sister I know that’s right." Fans also took to the comments to debate the merits of her nominations. "i like some of the Ice Spice songs, but she does not deserve a grammy," one of the top comments reads. Another claims that it's unfair for Spice to receive her nominations before J. Cole ever has.

This wasn't the only thing Ice Spice recently took to Instagram to celebrate. She also recently hit 10 million followers on the platform and made a post specifically to celebrate it. She also recently made her debut as a performer on Saturday Night Live. She had the honor of performing during the show's return after a long absence amid the writer's strike. She was also introduced on the show by Taylor Swift in a surprise appearance. What do you think of Ice Spice's celebration for her four Grammy nominations? Let us know in the comment section below.

