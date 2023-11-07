Jordan Poole Clarifies Ice Spice $500K Date Rumor

Jordan Poole has found himself in a completely new situation this season. Overall, Poole is now one of the stars of the Washington Wizards. Although he was a star in Golden State, it was clear that he didn't get along with some of the players over there. Among them was Draymond Green who punched him incredibly hard in practice. Now, Poole gets to play alongside Kyle Kuzma, who is much more chill on the court. So far, the team has not been great, but they have certainly been extremely entertaining.

Last year, a rumor surrounding Jordan Poole was making the rounds on social media. This rumor involved none other than Ice Spice and was perpetuated by Cam'ron on It Is What It Is. Essentially, it was said that Poole had spent $500K on a date with Spice. Recently, according to HipHopDX, Poole told a fan that all of these rumors are cap. When the kid asked "is that Ice Spice thing true," Poole replied: "definitely not."

Read More: Nick Young Says Draymond Green Tried To Punch Him Like Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole Gives His Take

When Cam'ron brought this up months ago, he was adamant that it was real. “Jordan Poole, you spent $500,000 on an Ice Spice date,” Cam explained. “You’re a munch and you’re playing like a fucking munch. This is not you from last year, bro. Go back to Milwaukee and figure it the fuck out and get back in the playoffs ’cause you look crazy. ‘Cause I had your back last year. You got n****s out here talking ’bout, ‘What was all that Jordan Poole you was poppin’?’ You fuckin a munch. Nah, he’s a munch, ’cause I had his back.”

At this point, Poole isn't too offended by any of these narratives. Instead, he just wants to have fun and play some basketball. You can tell by his antics on the court that he is, indeed, having a lot of fun. Let us know your thoughts on his response, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed.

Read More: Jordan Poole Responds To Draymond Green With Gunna Lyrics