Jordan Poole Responds To Draymond Green With Gunna Lyrics

Nearly a year after it happened, people are still talking about Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole. The incident happened during a preseason Warriors practice in 2022. Cited by head coach Steve Kerr as one of the reasons why the team wasn’t a contender this past season, it’s one of many stains of the Warriors’ most recent campaign. Poole was traded to the Wizards this offseason in a deal that brought Chris Paul to the Warriors. “I don’t just hit people,” Green said on Patrick Beverley’s podcast this week. “Dialogue, of course, happens over time, and you usually ain’t just triggered by something that fast, to that degree. This is a team, ain’t nobody on my team triggering me in an instant. We know stuff that you don’t say amongst men, we know things that you have to stand on.”

After the clip of Green went viral, Jordan Poole’s father Anthony responded. “I’m stand on this that’s is some bs. Jp was his guy and he avoid me all last yr. He is a soft as bitch and I’m standing on this and he didn’t apologize to me and my wife. So he lame and me and him can meet anytime he want,” Poole said on Twitter. Green hit back, warning the elder Poole, “That’s so cute… it’s impossible to avoid you an arena for a year champ. I got get my family from that family room every game. And stop using those words, they usually don’t go over well amongst men.” Now Jordan Poole himself appears to be getting in on the beef.

Jordan Poole Quotes Gunna On Instagram

Jordan Poole quoting lyrics via IG: “Talk of the topic… “ “Find you a hobby… “ pic.twitter.com/8ZDhXs9Rzc — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) July 19, 2023

Taking to Instagram, Jordan Poole posted a video that appeared to show him working out at St. Mary’s College of California. Also included in the story post, which was playing “bottom” by Gunna, were a handful of lyrics. “Came from the bottom/ Now the fans, they spot him…” Furthermore, Poole went out of his way to add additional captions for the lyrics “Talk of the topic” and “Find you a hobby”. Most fans are taking this as shots at Green and an implication that Poole thinks that Green is obsessed with him.

However, it’s not the first time that Green’s opinion of Poole has been questioned this offseason. While attending The Match to support Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, Green recorded an “NBA roster builder challenge” TikTok for Bleacher Report. The video started simply enough, with Green choosing Cavs PG Darius Garland and Utah F Lauri Markkanen. Then came the Wizards as Green’s third team. “Who still on Washington’s team?” Green said with a laugh before taking F Kyle Kuzma. People saw this as Green “shading” Poole, given that the video was released just days after Poole was traded to the Wizards.

