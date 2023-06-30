Safe to say that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole aren’t the best of friends. The two famously got into a fight in a preseason Warriors practice in 2022. That incident has been attributed to causing the Warriors’ failure by both Green and head coach Steve Kerr.

However, Green and Poole may have played their last game together. Green is set to become a free agent on June 30. While he is widely expected to re-sign with the Warriors, there is the potential for him to take his elite defense elsewhere in the league. Meanwhile, Poole was recently traded to the Wizards for Chris Paul. Despite this, Green may have shaded Poole in a recent TikTok. The video was recorded while Green was attending The Match golf event in Nevada.

Green Picks Kuzma Over Pool In Roster Builder Challenge

Draymond laughing at the Wizards when building a team and not picking Poole is crazy💀💀 pic.twitter.com/RCTVTL2RnN — MichSt Country (@CountryMichSt) June 30, 2023

In a TikTok for Bleacher Report, Green jumped on the “roster builder challenge”. Essentially, you have to create an NBA roster using one player from five randomly-selected teams. The video started simply enough, with Green choosing Cavs PG Darius Garland and Utah F Lauri Markkanen. Then came the Wizards as Green’s third team. “Who still on Washington’s team?” Green said with a laugh before taking F Kyle Kuzma. Additionally, Green rounded out his team with Damian Lillard (Blazers) and Bam Adebayo (Heat). When asked how they would do, Green argued that “they should win. But they don’t have me, Steph, or Klay. This is an Eastern Conference team. They lose in the Finals to the Warriors.”

Perhaps the bigger story here is the lowkey indication that Green is more than likely headed back to the Warriors. But of course, you can’t talk about the Wizards without mentioning their newest addition. Green took Kuzma over Jordan Poole, the newest Wizard excluding draft picks. But is this really shade? Or is it just an objective assessment? Kuzma had a line of 21.2/7.2/3.7 in 64 games. Poole went 20.4/2.7/4.5 in 82 games. While Green couldn’t predict the next team, taking Poole would also mean losing out on Lillard. So while there’s definitely maybe a little bit of shade, it also just shows Green’s good basketball IQ.

[via]