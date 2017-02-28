Bleacher Report
- SportsDamian Lillard Reveals Blazers Made Him Fake Injury For Better Draft PickDame didn't hold back while speaking with his friend Chris Haynes.By Ben Mock
- SportsLiz Cambage Denies Using Racial Slurs As Fight Video EmergesCambage allegedly called Nigerian players "monkeys" during a game before the 2020 Olympics.By Ben Mock
- SportsDraymond Green Shades Jordan Poole In TikTokA viral TikTok has got people bringing up the Green-Poole beef again.By Ben Mock
- MusicQuavo Says Migos Invented "Triplet Flow" But Fans Cite Bone Thugs & Three 6 MafiaThe rapper claimed that no one was doing the flow before Migos stepped onto the scene.By Erika Marie
- MusicQuavo & Jack Harlow Claim Open Run Victory Over 2 Chainz & Lil Baby, Fans ReactThe Migos' member and the 'Whats' Poppin'' artist walked away with a win in the two-on-two basketball game. By Madusa S.
- SportsLonzo Ball Claps Back At B/R For Posting Horrific StatsLonzo Ball took the post as a diss.By Alexander Cole
- SportsChris Paul Comments On Lakers Trade And What Could Have BeenChris Paul almost joined Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers but the trade was vetoed by David Stern.By Alexander Cole
- SportsChad Ochocinco Stuns Fans By Making 60-Yard Field Goal: WatchOchocinco is a man of many talents.By Alexander Cole
- SportsOKC Thunder Happy To Keep Chris Paul On Board: ReportChris Paul might not have a choice but to remain in Oklahoma City come next season.By Devin Ch
- SportsRajon Rondo Explains Lakers' "Psychological Undoing" During Anthony Davis TalksRajon Rondo documented the aftereffects of a young Lakers' roster emasculated on the trade block.By Devin Ch
- SportsDeMar DeRozan's Secret Mixtape Is Co-Signed By Drake & Kendrick LamarDeRozan is not the first NBA player to make music.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeMar DeRozan Calls Himself The Raptors "Sacrificial Lamb"DeRozan says he laid the groundwork for the Raptors success.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAaron Rodgers Calls Negative Story A "Smear Attack" From "Bitter Players"The Packers quarterback has been under attack as of late.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBleacher Report x Dwyane Wade Release Apparel Collection For Final Home GameD-Wade x Bleacher Report's "Wade County Festival Collection" available now.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsTravis Scott, Mitchell & Ness, Bleacher Report Unveil "Remixed" Rockets JerseyTravis Scott kicks off Mitchell & Ness and Bleacher Report's "NBA Remix Campaign."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsJohn Wall Reacts To JuJu Smith-Schuster's Comment: “I'll See U Around Bra”John Wall aint here for JuJu's comments.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsDwyane Wade Teams With Bleacher Report, Selling "World Tour" ApparelFirst drop of the 'D. Wade World Tour' line now available.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsSixers' Rookie Hazing Tradition Involves Copious Amounts Of Chick-Fil-ABleacher Report sheds light on the Sixers' Chick-Fil-A rookie hazing tradition.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsAdrian Peterson Still Punishes His Son With A Belt, Despite Child Abuse SuspensionAP hasn't changed, both on and off the field.By Devin Ch
- MusicWiz Khalifa Reportedly Gained 30 Lbs. Of Muscle From MMA TrainingWiz Khalifa's favorite past time helped him put on some noticeable pounds.By Aron A.
- Sports21 Savage & Others Design Jerseys For "World Cup x Hip Hop" CollectionBleacher Report's "World Cup x Hip-Hop" capsule collection available now.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsMark Cuban Clarifies Frustration With Bleacher Report's Dirk Nowitzki TweetDirk Forever!By Kyle Rooney