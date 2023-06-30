Draymond Green wasn’t playing at The Match but he certainly managed to steal a few headlines at the celebrity golf event. Green was at the Wynn Golf Club in Paradise, Nevada to support Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, who were taking on Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in the eighth edition of the tournament. Furthermore, Green brought his patented trash talk to the fairway, consistently lobbing insults and barbs at the Chiefs duo.

But oh how the turntables turn as Kelce squared up with the NBA veteran. Presented with a beer bong, Green was asked to shotgun a cold one. This was Green’s chance to show up Kelce, who had chugged a 30-ouncer in under six seconds earlier in the day. Safe to say, Green completely biffed the opportunity.

Green Pulls Off The Most Chug Of All Time

Draymond trying to chug a beer was an ultimate fail 😭#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/GTz2oryXYp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2023

Reviewing the game film, it appears to be a classic skill issue. After puncturing the can, Green immediately loses control of the hose. Subsequently, the weight of the beer pulls the hose away from his mouth, causing it to spill down his front. In future, Green needs to have the beer elevated above his mouth and utilize his puncturing hand to support the hose. Additionally, a very amused Kelce followed Green as he ran around the green. The tight end brushed off any attempt at an excuse for why the impending free agent couldn’t chug like the proud Spartan he claims to be. Did he never crush a beer bucket from Crunchy’s?

Hopefully, Green’s shotgunning inability will not count against him in NBA free agency. Green, who declined his player option with the Warriors, will officially become a free agent at 6pm ET on June 30. While he is widely expected to re-sign with the Warriors, there is a chance that he heads elsewhere. The Kings, Pistons, and Trail Blazers have all been named as potential suitors for Green’s services. As mentioned, he is expected to return to Golden State. However, the unpredictability of the NBA offseason so far as shown us that anything is possible. Follow all the latest sports news here at HotNewHipHop.

