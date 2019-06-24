Beer
- ViralDraymond Green Completely Failed At Chugging A Beer During The Match Golf EventWe're calling a flagrant (party) foul on #23.By Ben Mock
- Sports6ix9ine Nearly Hit With Beer Can At World Baseball Classic GameThe rapper got into an argument with some people in the stands after he stopped by to taunt fans of his opposing team.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CulturePost Malone Chugs Beer From Fan's Shoe On StagePost Malone chugged a beer from a fan's shoe at a recent concert.By Cole Blake
- MMAChris Barnett Front Flips & Double Fists Beers From The Crowd After UFC 279 WinChris Barnett put on a show Saturday night in Las Vegas, taking beers from the crowd in celebration of his win over Jake Collier.By Cole Blake
- MusicBig Sean Details Limited Edition Budweiser CansWith "Detroit 2" still going strong, Big Sean took to Instagram to reveal further details on his limited-edition partnership with Budweiser. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureTravis Scott Has Been Teasing His New Alcoholic Drink Cacti In Plain SightThe marketing whiz/rapper has subtly previewed his new beverage for a while now.By Dre D.
- GramBig Sean Flexes Limited Edition "Detroit 2" Beer Complete With PortraitWe're inching closer to the release of "Detroit 2" and Big Sean showed off an interesting collector's item.By Erika Marie
- MusicPost Malone Apparently Starting A Pro Beer Pong LeaguePost Malone, aka the Bud Light Baron, is reportedly seeking to take his love for Beer Pong to the next level. By Mitch Findlay
- GramPost Malone Builds Insane Bud Light Wizard StaffPost Malone showed off his and his friends' impressive wizard staff, a tall towering sword made of taped-together beer cans.By Lynn S.
- RandomCorona Beer Production Halts Amid Coronavirus PandemicThe production of Corona beer has been temporarily shut down in Mexico, after the government deemed it a non-essential business amid the coronavirus pandemic.By Lynn S.
- MusicDoja Cat Isn't Scared Of Coronavirus & Thinks You Shouldn't Be EitherDoja Cat is more concerned about Corona beer than Coronavirus. By Noah C
- Pop CultureCorona Beer Suffering Amid Coronavirus OutbreakThe Corona brand is unfortunately becoming linked to the Coronavirus, thanks to similarities in their name, despite the fact that there is no real connection between the two.By Emani Bell
- RandomPost Malone Pulls Nasty Frat Party Beer Trick At SundancePost Malone wiped his face and then dunked the same hand into his beer.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEd Sheeran Lost 56 Pounds After Being Called "Chunky" By TrollsSheeran detailed his weight loss journey on the Behind The Medal podcast.By Noah C
- MusicOl' Dirty Bastard To Be Immortalized Through YDB Craft BeerBless those Bastards, Ol' and Young. By Mitch Findlay
- AnticsMaxo Kream Dives Into Crowd To Fight Fan After Beer Is Thrown On HimMaxo was not having it.By Cole Blake
- MusicPost Malone Co-Signs Lil Tecca In Funny Bud Light VideoPost Malone is messing with the kid from New York.By Alex Zidel
- FoodPost Malone Teams Up With Bud Light For Limited Edition Custom Beer CanBud Light's special edition Post Malone cans made their debut on Jimmy Fallon.By Aron A.
- TVPost Malone & Jimmy Fallon Play Beer Pong & Sing Irish Songs On "Tonight Show"It was an interesting "Tonight Show" epsiode.By Erika Marie
- SportsColin Cowherd Claps Back At Cleveland Indians Over Baker Mayfield TrollCowherd and Mayfield continue to be at odds.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBaker Mayfield Shotguns A Beer In Record Time At Indians Game: WatchMayfield knows how to perform on and off the field.
By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentRic Flair Spotted Drinking Beer Just One Month After Heart SurgeryRic Flair is back to his old ways following an emergency heart surgery last month.By Kevin Goddard