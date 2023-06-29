Travis Kelce is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer. After playing as a hybrid QB/TE for the University of Cincinnati, he was taken in the third round of the 2013 draft by the Chiefs. From there, he has blossomed into one of the league’s greatest-ever tight ends. He became TE1 for the Chiefs in his sophomore year and currently holds a host of records at the position. Furthermore, he sits fourth all-time in receiving yards for a tight end as he enters his tenth NFL season.

But we’re not here to talk about Travis Kelce. Instead, we’re here to make talk about a bold claim he made in a recent interview. According to Kelce, between 50 and 80 percent of all NFL players smoke weed. Additionally, Kelce revealed just how players get away with such a prevalent practice.

Kelce Shares NFL Weed Smoking Secrets

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Kelce revealed how NFL players typically get away with smoking weed. “If you just stop in the middle of July, you’re fine. A lot of guys stop a week before and they still pass because everybody’s working out in the heat and sweating their tail off. Nobody’s really getting hit for it anymore.” In 2021, the NFL relaxed its stance on marijuana. Players were only tested in a two-week window before the season, as opposed to more rigorous testing schedules. Furthermore, the threshold for a positive test was raised from 35ng/ml to 150ng/ml.

While Kelce hasn’t been suspended during his time in the NFL for smoking the good kush, he was in college. He missed the entire 2009 season for violating the NCAA’s marijuana policy. Meanwhile, Kansas City legalized recreational weed this year. As a result, there are just six teams still located in states where weed is illegal under all circumstances. They are both Texas teams, the Falcons, Panthers, Packers, and Colts. However, if what Kelce says is true, it’s like that’s not stopping players lighting up.

