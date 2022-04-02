marijuana
- MusicSnoop Dogg Smokes Around His Grandkids In The Studio, Fans Blast Him For ItThis is probably nothing new for Tha Doggfather, as he's been a proud smoker for decades and made it key to his brand.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSnoop Dogg Recalls Supplying Legendary Rappers With WeedSnoop Dogg says he had to supply East Coast artists with weed because the quality there was so bad.By Cole Blake
- MusicSnoop Dogg’s Viral "Give Up Smoke" Ad Leads To CEO FiringSnoop Dogg’s "Give Up Smoke" campaign didn't cause any "substantial revenue increase" for Solo Stove.By Cole Blake
- MusicMeek Mill Also Says He Will "Completely Stop Smoking," Joining Snoop DoggMeek says the "new weed" contains too many chemicals.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicCoi Leray Vows To Quit Smoking Weed As Well, Joins Snoop DoggSnoop has inspired her to quit, too.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicBurna Boy Says He Turned Down $5 Million Dollar Booking In Dubai Because He Couldn't Smoke WeedHe's staying true to his values.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureChris Brown Celebrates “Bussin” New Weed Strain With Fun Promo VideoChris Brown embodies a modern-day "Pusherman" in a hilarious new trailer.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsUp To 80% Of NFL Players Smoke Weed, According To Travis KelceLighting up is a league-wide tradition, it seems.By Ben Mock
- SportsNCAA Committee Recommends Scrapping Cannabis BanMajor changes could be coming to drug test in collegiate sports.By Ben Mock
- PoliticsMinnesota Senate Votes to Legalize Recreational MarijuanaMarijuana to be legalized In MinnesotaBy Madison Murray
- SportsNBA Removes Ban On Marijuana With New CBA: ReportThe NBA is reportedly removing marijuana from the banned substances list.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureWiz Khalifa Slams People Who Quit Smoking Weed & Quickly Call It Life-ChangingWiz Khalifa says he's tired of people quitting weed and immediately saying their life has changed.By Cole Blake
- MusicSnoop Dogg's Roller Confirms The Number Of Blunts He Smokes In A DaySnoop Dogg's roller says she's twisted 450,000 blunts since she started working for him in 2016. By Aron A.
- MusicVic Mensa Donates $10k In Gas & Pre-Rolled Joints For Chicago ResidentsVic Mensa helped out Chicago residents by supplying $10,000 in gas over Labor Day weekend.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBryan Cranston Reveals He Was "Never A Big Pot Guy"The "Breaking Bad" star reveals he's not one to get blazed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Life500 Pounds Of Weed Spilt On Missouri Highway On 4/20 During 3-Car CrashMissouri troopers won't be forgetting this year's 4/20 anytime soon.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentThe 4/20 Wake & Bake PlaylistKick off 4/20 with our Wake & Bake playlist.By Rose Lilah
- Pop CultureIdris Elba Confirms He Once Sold Weed To Dave ChappelleIdris Elba says he once sold weed to Dave Chappelle.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsThe House Passes The MORE Act Bill; Will Head To The SenateThe U.S House of Representatives has passed the MORE Act to end the federal prosecution of marjiuana. The bill will now head to the Senate. By Brianna Lawson