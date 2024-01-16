Snoop Dogg’s Viral "Give Up Smoke" Ad Leads To CEO Firing

Snoop Dogg's viral “Give Up Smoke” advertisement for Solo Stove has led to the firing of the company's CEO, John Merris. The company says that it saw no “substantial revenue increase," despite the cost and virality of the marketing campaign. Christopher Metz is now stepping in as Solo Stove's president, chief executive officer, and director of the board.

Interim CFO Andrea Tarbox explained the company's decision in a statement caught by Uproxx. “While our unique marketing campaigns raised brand awareness of Solo Stove to an expanded and new audience of consumers, it did not lead to the sales lift that we had planned, which, combined with the increased marketing investments, negatively impacted our EBITDA,” she said. “We believe there is a significant opportunity for us to build awareness and that these new campaigns will expand our reach and benefit our brands over the long term.”

Snoop Dogg Performs During "The High Road Tour"

AUSTIN, TX - AUGUST 21: Rapper Snoop Dogg performs onstage during 'The High Road Tour' at Austin360 Amphitheater on August 21, 2016 in Austin, Texas.

The advisement campaign quickly went viral when Snoop Dogg posted on social media: “Announcement: I’m giving up smoke.” After fans went into a panic, he expanded in a further post: “I know what you thinking — ‘Snoop, smoking’s kind of your whole thing.’ But I’m done with it. Done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky-icky. I’m going smokeless.” Despite tricking a number of fans and catching the attention of many publications, Snoop's advertisement appears to have been in vain.

Snoop recently popped up in headlines when Drake shared a photo dump from 2023 to celebrate the new year on Instagram. In one of the pics, the Toronto rapper revealed that Snoop hand-rolled a blunt for him. "July 27th, 2023. Blunt rolled by Snoop Dogg. Death Row Records," a handwritten note from the rapper read. Be on the lookout for further updates on Snoop Dogg on HotNewHipHop.

