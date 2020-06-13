CEO
- MusicSnoop Dogg’s Viral "Give Up Smoke" Ad Leads To CEO FiringSnoop Dogg’s "Give Up Smoke" campaign didn't cause any "substantial revenue increase" for Solo Stove.By Cole Blake
- SportsFaZe Banks Becomes FaZe Clan CEOBanks is one of the esports org's original founders.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureMattel CEO Promises "Barney" Won't Be An "Odd Movie"The CEO of Mattel says the "Barney" movie will be "fun, entertaining and culturally oriented."By Cole Blake
- MusicJay-Z Shows Up In All White To Michael Rubin's 4th Of July PartyJay-Z pulled up in style to a 4th of July party this morning.By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearSavage X Fenty: Rihanna Steps Down As CEO After 5 YearsIn her place, Rih has appointed Anthropologie Group's former CEO, Hillary Super.By Hayley Hynes
- TechElon Musk Has Hired A New Twitter CEOThe Twitterverse may soon be free of Musk's trolling, at least in part.By Noah Grant
- GramBirdman Thinks QC's P Is A Better CEO Than DiddyBirdman disagrees with the top 10 CEOs in hip-hop list, despite coming in at #1.By Aron A.
- MusicBirdman Wants Billboard To "Put Some Respek" On The CEOs: "I'm Tha Best To Ever Do It"Birdman demands Billboard to recognize the CEOs "Fought tha battle behind doors" so their artists can be superstars.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureElon Musk Announces Plans To Resign As Twitter CEO Following PollElon Musk became Twitter's CEO when he acquired the social media platform in a $44 billion deal.By Jada Ojii
- TechSnoop Dogg Suggests Himself As Elon Musk's Twitter ReplacementAs of late, the South African has been relying on Twitter polls to help him make crucial decisions.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsKILLY Returns With High-Energy Single "CEO"KILLY continues to showcase his ear for sticky melodies.By Alexander Cole
- MusicOnlyFans Founder Tim Stokely Steps Down As CEOAmrapali Gan is replacing Tim Stokely as the CEO of OnlyFans.By Joshua Robinson
- TV50 Cent's "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" Brings In Big Bucks For StarzCEO of Lionsgate reveals how many subscriptions 50 Cent's "Raising Kanan" brought to Starz in its first week. By Aron A.
- GamingAtari Shoots Down Soulja Boy's Claim That He Owns The CompanyAtari says that Soulja Boy did not purchase the company.By Cole Blake
- MusicDef Jam Names Former RCA Exec Tunji Balogun Its New CEOBalogun takes over for previous CEO Paul Rosenberg.By EJ Panaligan
- Pop CultureA$AP Rocky Will Become Klarna's CEO For A DayAfter joining as an investor for the Swedish fintech company, he's set to take on the role of CEO for a day. By Madusa S.
- TechCEO Of TikTok Parent Company Steps Down Due To Lack Of Social SkillsZhang Yiming has resigned from being the CEO of TikTok parent company ByteDance and decided to move to another position within the company.By Joshua Robinson
- GramYung Bleu Gifts Boosie Badazz $100K In Cash For Early SupportBoosie's support for Yung Bleu doesn't go unnoticed.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureJeff Bezos Will No Longer Be The CEO of AmazonLongtime Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will be stepping down from his position, with web services CEO Andy Jassy replacing him later this year. By Joshua Robinson
- TechTech CEO Found Decapitated & Dismembered In Manhattan ApartmentThe gruesome crime left many in shock. By Madusa S.
- GamingPlayStation 5 Design Details Revealed By CEO Jim RyanThe PlayStation 5's unique design already has many gamers intrigued.By Alexander Cole