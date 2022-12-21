Following the results of his recent Twitter poll, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has revealed that he will, in fact, step down as CEO of the popular social media platform.

Musk became the owner of Twitter in October after completing a multibillion-dollar deal to buy it.

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

On Sunday, he posted a Twitter poll asking his over 120 million followers if he should “step down as head of Twitter,” adding, “I will abide by the results of this poll.”

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

After more than 17 million voted on his fate, the results showed that 57.5% chose yes while 42.5% chose no, revealing a close final vote.

Musk tweeted Tuesday night that he will resign as CEO and work behind the scenes on Twitter. “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.” he wrote.

Many have voiced their concerns about Musk altering Twitter’s platform since he took over in October.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 13: Elon Musk speaks onstage at the Elon Musk in Conversation with Todd Howard panel during E3 2019 at the Novo Theatre on June 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for E3/Entertainment Software Association)

In addition to laying off thousands of employees, he also caught backlash for altering Twitter policy and retuning account privileges to those who had previously been banned, including Donald Trump and Kanye West.

Continuing to alienate users, Musk changed Twitter’s verification system, making it possible to receive a blue check verification in exchange for an $8 per month subscription service, according to The Wrap.

Though Musk may soon be trading in his CEO title, it isn’t clear if the changes he put in place will remain.

