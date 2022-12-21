Elon Musk Announces Plans To Resign As Twitter CEO Following Poll
Elon Musk became Twitter’s CEO when he acquired the social media platform in a $44 billion deal.
Following the results of his recent Twitter poll, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has revealed that he will, in fact, step down as CEO of the popular social media platform.
Musk became the owner of Twitter in October after completing a multibillion-dollar deal to buy it.
On Sunday, he posted a Twitter poll asking his over 120 million followers if he should “step down as head of Twitter,” adding, “I will abide by the results of this poll.”
After more than 17 million voted on his fate, the results showed that 57.5% chose yes while 42.5% chose no, revealing a close final vote.
Musk tweeted Tuesday night that he will resign as CEO and work behind the scenes on Twitter. “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.” he wrote.
Many have voiced their concerns about Musk altering Twitter’s platform since he took over in October.
In addition to laying off thousands of employees, he also caught backlash for altering Twitter policy and retuning account privileges to those who had previously been banned, including Donald Trump and Kanye West.
Continuing to alienate users, Musk changed Twitter’s verification system, making it possible to receive a blue check verification in exchange for an $8 per month subscription service, according to The Wrap.
Though Musk may soon be trading in his CEO title, it isn’t clear if the changes he put in place will remain.
