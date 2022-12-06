While going live on Twitter Spaces, Elon Musk surprisingly answered whether or not he was suicidal. The billionaire shortly stated, “I do not have any suicidal thoughts,” adding, “If I committed suicide it’s not real.”

ELON MUSK: "I do not have any suicidal thoughts … If I committed suicide, it's not real."



pic.twitter.com/jJk9Q7JRpp — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 4, 2022

The Tesla founder also recently discussed possible threats to his safety.

According to the Daily Mail, Musk said, “Frankly, the risk of something bad happening or literally even being shot is quite significant.”

“I’m definitely not going to be doing any open-air car parades, let me put it that way. It’s not that hard to kill me if somebody wanted to, so hopefully they don’t,” he added. “Maybe I should be more worried than I am, but I think generally, if you do right by the people, you have the people on your side.”

Musk reportedly expressed the concerns after his multi-billion dollar buyout of Twitter and subsequent moves as CEO.

After purchasing the social media platform in a $44 billion deal, the South African native received backlash after laying off thousands of Twitter employees.

Musk is also facing scrutiny following the now-viral “Twitter Files.”

1. Thread: THE TWITTER FILES — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 2, 2022

Per CNN, Matt Taibbi, an established journalist, shared the information in a Twitter thread after learning “details about behind-the-scenes discussions on Twitter’s content moderation decision-making, including the call to suppress a 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden and his laptop.”

Former president Donald Trump and Kanye West also had their accounts reinstated following Musk’s takeover of Twitter. The entrepreneur tweeted around the same time that Twitter’s new policy includes “freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.”

New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.



Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter.



You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

He added, “Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter.”

Last week, Kanye West received another suspension from the platform after going on an anti-Semitic rant and posting a swastika on his account.

On the decision to ban the rapper, Musk said in a tweet, “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

